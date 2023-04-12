Home Technology Sunday Morning Monopoly Game Ends With Katana Fight – Gamereactor
Sunday Morning Monopoly Game Ends With Katana Fight – Gamereactor

We’ve all experienced a game of Monopoly that got out of hand. But this latest incident in Brussels on Sunday morning went a step further. Because, as reported by Sky News, a Monopoly game in the early hours resulted in a samurai sword fight in which two people were injured, one said to be in critical condition.

The incident allegedly happened at 5am on Sunday morning after residents of a home became upset when four people were playing a board game on the sidewalk outside their home. After a man tried to get the Monopoly player to leave, his son left the house with a katana sword, sparking an altercation in which a Monopoly player was with his son after they ended up grappling and battling for the blade weapon Injuried.

After the two were arrested and taken to the hospital, it is said that the Monopoly player has been discharged, but the son is currently in “Dangerous to life” The sidewalk where the incident took place was littered with blood and Monopoly cards.

