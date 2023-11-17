Berlin – A crisis situation is a serious test for corporate communications. In this situation there is a quick and effective action is existentialto prevent damage. Knowledge about the structure, course and dynamics of a crisis plays an important role.

Become Emergency has already played through it before, is prepared for the crisis situation and can react more quickly. Learn how to deal with critical questions, the media and the public in our

2-day intensive training with live simulation game

Crisis communication | Professional (re)action in a state of emergency

June 4th and 5th, 2024 | Berlin

This is what the participants can expect

Application-oriented work should be for one preventive action raise awareness as well as that secure texts strengthen. In one Live simulation game the participants develop an understanding of the complex relationships and receive a individual camera traininglearn practically how to use media and practice emergency situations in small groups real crisis situations.

The practical workshop is aimed primarily at decision-makers in MedTech companies: board of directors, management, risk and quality management, sales, product management, marketing and corporate communications.

Information about registration and conditions can be found at: www.bvmed.de/krise2024

