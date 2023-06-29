Criticism of care reform: Broad alliance warns of increasing poverty through care

Joint Welfare Association

Berlin (ots)

Shortly before the latest care reform comes into force on July 1, 2023, a broad alliance of social, welfare and care associations as well as trade unions warns of increasing poverty among people in need of care. In an appeal to the federal government, the alliance calls for countermeasures with comprehensive long-term care insurance.

“We note with concern that the risk of being affected by poverty in the event of a need for care continues to increase,” the appeal reads. “Fewer and fewer people can afford their own care.” The alliance warns that long-term care insurance is now failing its purpose and criticizes the fact that the federal government is not presenting any real proposals for a solution, even with the most recent care reform. “Only full insurance in care offers a long-term effective, sustainable solution that is reliable for everyone,” said the organizations in the appeal. Such comprehensive long-term care insurance must cover all care-related costs – regardless of whether it is inpatient or outpatient care: “All care services deemed appropriate by an independent nursing-medical service must be fully financed by the health insurance companies without any co-payments,” This is the joint demand of the alliance initiated by the Parity Welfare Association and the United Services Union ver.di with the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), German Professional Association for Nursing Professions (DBfK), Social Association Germany (SoVD), Federal Association of Municipal Elderly and Disabled Facilities, German Women’s Council, BIVA Care Protection Association, People’s Solidarity and AWO.

Ulrich Schneider, General Manager of the Paritätischer Gesamtverband: “Like health care, care should of course be part of a modern welfare state. Instead, the need for care is increasingly becoming a real poverty trap, and the current care reform will not change anything about that. It is high time that the federal government Nursing care insurance out of the impasse and giving people security with full nursing care insurance.”

Background: In view of the sharp increase in personal contributions to care, almost a third of all those in need of care in homes are now dependent on social assistance. From mid-2023, those in need of care who are cared for in a nursing home for up to twelve months will have to pay an average of around 2,700 euros out of their own pocket. This is well above the average income of older people. Against this background, the alliance is pushing for an expansion of long-term care insurance to form a full long-term care insurance that covers all care-related costs. The alliance’s call for action states: “If all care-related costs are covered by the care insurance in future and the training costs are financed from taxes as a task for society as a whole – as agreed in the coalition agreement – the costs to be borne by the nursing home residents themselves would be halved.”

The joint appeal of the alliance is the prelude to further joint activities for a solidary full-time care insurance.

Call and further information can be found on the website of the Paritätisches Gesamtverband: www.solidarische-pflegevollversicherung.de

