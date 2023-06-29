all points to be clarified

Emergency services arrive “an hour after the accident”. The SUV (the metallic blue Lamborghini Urus) set up as a set inside. The youtuber-actors and the social challenge organized in the manner of a drama. Ten minutes of as many people informed about the facts reconstruct what happened at 3.45 pm on 14 June last in via di Macchia Saponara, in Casal Palocco, between Rome and Ostia, denouncing delays and shedding light on the techniques, methods and means available to Matteo Di Pietro and the others under investigation for the road murder of Manuel, a 5-year-old boy.

The rescues

The story of Maria Antonietta LL, a witness who was aboard a Mercedes and stopped immediately after the accident, is cited in the precautionary custody order of the investigating judge who sent Di Pietro under house arrest for vehicular homicide and injuries: «After forty minutes after the requests for help, the self-medication arrived and after a further twenty minutes the ambulance arrived. The woman who was driving the Smart (Elena Uccello, ed) had a cut on her left eyelid and was bleeding from her nose».

No 118 calls from youtubers

According to the Ares 118 call logs of that afternoon, diverted from the single emergency number 112 which received numerous reports of the crash – there are no calls from the boys on board the SUV – two emergency vehicles were instead sent to the scene from the operations centre: the first at 15.45 and 43 seconds, departing from the Casal Palocco station at 15.46 and arriving on site at 15.53 (therefore seven minutes later), and the second one minute later, departing from the Casal Bernocchi base (Acilia) at 15.47 and arrival at 15.51.

“The ambulance arrived an hour later”

In the days following the accident, the lawyer Francesco Consalvi, Di Pietro’s uncle, had also reported in an interview the fact that his nephew and Gaia Nota would not only have rescued but also revived the child before entrusting him to the care of the 118 doctors “The boys told me that the ambulance arrived after about an hour and the child died in the ambulance,” he said. Therefore a scenario that has yet to be defined, bearing in mind that the response and intervention reports of 112 and 118 would have already been acquired as always by the investigator.

The Lamborghini rented for 3500 euros a day

A fixed point instead of this story of speed and imprudence is the professional technique with which the boys approached the challenge on social media. Everything is planned in detail. Gabriele Morabito, director of the Skylimit car rental company, reports that TheBorderline (the company of young youtubers) rented the car by paying 10 thousand euros in cash (“by bank transfer”) and agreeing on the rate of 3,500 euros per day for three days. “For filming purposes – adds Morabito – two Sony brand cameras had been placed inside the Lamborghini Urus vehicle, which did not appear among the objects seized by the police of Rome Capital (but subsequently acquired by the carabinieri, ed.), one held in the hand by Simone Dutto (passenger of the SUV, ed) the other little one, GoPro».

The videos, the simulation and the actor

Vito Ramon Lo Iacono also travels on the Lamborghini and reports to the magistrates “that he works with The Borderline as an actor, a character in the videos shot for their channels”. The clip is a simulation, “the set of scenes recorded and then edited by simulating the stay inside the Lamborghini for the entire aforementioned period”. There is also a sort of post-production work aimed at promoting one’s product: in the morning the four «had gone to the center of Rome, near the Colosseum, to meet an influencer, such as Alessandro Bucci or Buccinà who would had to participate in the challenge». An entrepreneurial activity suspended, not closed, as a sign of mourning for Manuel a few days after the tragedy.

“Excessive speed”

One of the traffic policemen involved in the surveys writes in his report that, on the basis of the damage to the bodies of the Lamborghini and Smart, and the examination of the road surface, it emerges that «the excessive speed of the Lamborghini and the violence of the impact against the Smart are supported by the absence of traces of braking before the collision, and by the presence instead of signs of drifting after the collision, impressed by the Smart for 21.70 metres”, so as to deduce the displacement and drag force received by the city car from the of the SUV. However, the maneuver performed by Manuel’s mother to turn left needs to be clarified and if she had inserted the arrow: for an Atac driver who witnessed the accident the light was flashing, for Gaia Nota, who was on board the Suv, but no.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

