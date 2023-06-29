The three major A-share indexes fluctuated slightly, the robot concept set off a boom, aviation airports, and the power sector were weak_Oriental Fortune Network

The three major A-share indexes fluctuated slightly, with more than 3,100 stocks rising. On the disk, the concept of robots set off a trend of daily limit, and more than 10 stocks such as Fengli Intelligent, Youde Precision, and Huayan Precision Machinery were closed. Concepts such as reducers, motors, industrial mother machines, small metals, automotive integrated die-casting, and memory chips are at the forefront of the growth list. Aviation airports, electric power, public utilities, state-owned cloud, coal, real estate development, brewing and other sectors performed weakly, leading the decline in the two cities.

As of the close at noon, the Shanghai Index fell 0.17% to 3183.96 points; the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.19% to 10905.39 points; the ChiNext Index rose 0.14% to 2185.21 points; the Kechuang 50 Index fell 0.53% to 1002.89 points. The total turnover of the two cities in half a day was 503.8 billion, and the net sale of northbound funds was 4.657 billion.

52 stocks daily limit closing rate 70.27%

In terms of daily limit stocks, as of the close of noon, a total of 52 stocks had daily limit, and another 22 stocks once touched the daily limit, with a closing rate of 70.27%.

In terms of sectors, robot concept stocks continued to explode. Zhongma Transmission 8 days 7 boards, nearly 20 stocks such as Youde Precision, Huayan Precision Machinery, Greatoo Intelligent, Rapoo Technology, and Liancheng Precision have daily limit; memory chip concept stocks opened stronger, Wan Run Technology’s daily limit, Hengshuo shares rose by more than 9%; AI concept stocks diverged, game media and other applications rebounded, variety show shares rose by the limit, Yaoji Technology rose by more than 8%; the direction of computing power continued to adjust, and Inspur Information fell by more than 8%. On the downside, power and coal stocks fell into adjustments, and Hangzhou Thermal Power fell more than 5%.

Northbound funds: net outflow of 4.657 billion yuan

As of the close of noon, the net outflow of northbound funds, of which the net outflow of Shanghai Stock Connect was 2.141 billion yuan, the net outflow of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 2.515 billion yuan, and the total net outflow was 4.657 billion yuan.

Industry capital flow: 700 million flow into special equipment

In terms of industry funds, as of the close at noon, the net inflow of special equipment and general equipment ranked top, of which the net inflow of special equipment was 700 million yuan.

In terms of net outflow, the net outflow of software development and electric power ranks high, among which the net outflow of software development is 2.37 billion yuan.

Top 10 individual stock turnover

In terms of the turnover of individual stocks, as of the close of noon, Inspur Information ranked first in the two cities with a turnover of 7.525 billion yuan; Tuowei Information ranked second with a turnover of 3.516 billion yuan.

Today’s news

Big move! The “national team” made a big move to buy 3 billion!

On the evening of June 28, Hua Hong Semiconductor announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that the National Integrated Circuit Industry Fund II will participate in the issuance of RMB shares as a strategic investor, and will subscribe for RMB shares with a total amount of no more than RMB 3 billion. According to previous announcements, the IPO registration of Hua Hong Semiconductor Science and Technology Innovation Board was approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission on June 6. According to the prospectus, Hua Hong Semiconductor’s IPO plans to raise 18 billion yuan. This figure may refresh the IPO record of this year’s Science and Technology Innovation Board.

Release signal?In an interview, Yellen admitted that there are differences between the United States and China, saying that she hopes to rebuild ties in China

Reuters quoted the mainstream American TV station MSNBC (MSNBC) as reporting on the 28th local time that U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen acknowledged in an interview that there are differences between the United States and China, and said she hopes to visit China to re-establish ties with Beijing. “I hope to go to China to re-establish contact.” MSNBC quoted Yellen as saying, “We need to discuss our differences so that there is no misunderstanding, and we don’t misunderstand each other’s intentions.”

The United States plans to expand restrictions on chips from China Nvidia CFO: It will permanently lose opportunities for the US industry

The news that “the Biden administration is considering expanding chip restrictions on China” came out. According to the latest news from Reuters on the 29th, Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said that although restrictions on the export of artificial intelligence chips to China will not have an immediate major impact, this “will cause the US industry to permanently lose opportunities.”

In June, brokerages recommended “buying” 621 individual stocks to moderately increase the AI ​​main line market of the oversold sector or it has not ended

As of after-hours on June 28, brokerages recommended a total of 621 stocks to “buy”, covering 31 industry sectors. Among them, 9 individual stocks, including Satellite Chemical, Biyin Lefen, and Changan Automobile, are the most favored by brokers, and they are recommended most frequently. Near the end of June, looking at the strategic views of many brokerages, the main lines of configuration such as consumption, hard technology, financial real estate, etc. are optimistic, and the oversold sectors in the early stage may usher in opportunities for rebound. In addition, the main line of AI market may not be over yet, so it can be deployed on dips; the main line of China Special Evaluation has gradually stabilized after previous adjustments, and now is a good time for layout.

Hundreds of billions of central enterprises zoom in!The first year of industrialization of perovskite batteries may have come quietly

After China Huaneng, a central energy enterprise, China Nuclear Power (601985), a subsidiary of China National Nuclear Corporation, another energy central enterprise, has also joined the industrialization process of perovskite solar cells. Relevant industry insiders believe that judging from the current situation, perovskite is in an important stage from laboratory to industrialization, and then to the application of power station power generation. The first year of industrialization may have come quietly.

Cai Chongxin’s first fire!Cainiao launches self-operated express delivery to benchmark SF Express and Jingdong Tongda, where should we go?

On June 28, Cainiao Group announced the launch of its self-operated express delivery business “Cainiao Express”, which focuses on services such as half-day delivery, same-day delivery, door-to-door delivery, and overnight collection, covering all heavyweight items such as large, small, medium, and tiny items pack. In nearly 300 cities across the country, five 100% commitments are provided, including late arrival, compensation for damage, compensation for failure to come to the door, interception on the way and change of destination on the way.

The “First Brain-Computer Interface Conference” is here Experts are optimistic about the future application space

According to the Brain-Computer Interface Industry Alliance, the First National Brain-Computer Interface Conference and the First Plenary Session of the Brain-Computer Interface Industry Alliance will be held in Tianjin from July 3rd to 5th. The attention of the outside world to brain-computer interface technology continues to rise. Experts believe that China has certain advantages in the development of brain-computer interface technology. At the same time, issues such as intellectual property infringement, ethical review, and supervision still need to be paid attention to.

Economic Daily: Effectively play the role of digital renminbi

As a new thing, the digital renminbi is still in its infancy, and there is still a long way to go to change people’s payment habits and replace the current popular electronic currency. To give full play to the functions of the digital renminbi, some work must be done in a down-to-earth manner. The first is to adhere to market orientation and accelerate the formation of the network effect of digital renminbi. The second is to adhere to institutional openness and actively participate in global digital governance. The third is to promote digital renminbi cross-border payments and contribute to China‘s solutions in the digital reform of the international payment system.

Institutional view

GF Securities: In the third quarter, the banking sector will enter a stage of strong relative returns following the market rise

The GF Securities research report pointed out that with the end of the seasonally tense market liquidity, banks will enter a stage of strong relative returns following the market’s rise in the third quarter. The sector is rising in rotation, and the revaluation of high-dividend major banks will still be performed. In the medium and long term, it will still return to the blue-chip slow bull market similar to 2016-2017. The joint-stock bank may reproduce the “recovery transaction” at the beginning of the year, and recovery-related products will once again dominate. After the third quarter, other non-interest income fell from a high base year-on-year. The revaluation of joint-stock banks opened up the upper limit of valuation, and high-quality regional banks may run out of excess returns after the third quarterly report.

Huatai Securities: The competitive landscape of sweeping machines is improving and demand recovery growth can be expected

Huatai Securities believes that the domestic demand for sweeper terminals has been weak since the beginning of the year, and the lack of consumer confidence may be the main reason. According to data from Aoweiyun.com, after a brief recovery during the Spring Festival, the year-on-year decline in online sales of domestic sweepers expanded in March and April. Looking forward to the second half of the year, Huatai Securities believes that the supply side of the current sweeper industry has been cleared, and the upward inflection point of the demand boom is approaching. The second half of the year is an important observation node. With the gradual recovery of downstream demand, leading enterprises in the industry will enjoy the dividends of the leftovers and release performance flexibility.

CICC: Head game manufacturers with core creative capabilities and deep user awareness are expected to maintain their competitive advantage

CICC pointed out that after the popularization of AIGC tools, the game industry may reflect the characteristics of abundant productivity and significantly lower production thresholds on the production side, and the possibility of opening up high-quality single products in the industry and occupying a single track will gradually increase. For manufacturers, the direction of their competition may be to continuously subdivide the gameplay, occupy unique tracks through differentiation, and maintain core users. Furthermore, CICC believes that head manufacturers with core creative capabilities and deep user awareness are expected to maintain their competitive advantages.

Galaxy Securities: Stock allocation price ratio rises, bonds and gold have allocation value

According to the Galaxy Securities research report, various macro indicators show that the momentum of economic recovery has weakened. Bank deposit rates, reverse repurchase rates, and MLF interest rates have been lowered successively in June. host. The current loose monetary policy has been opened, and the weight of bond asset allocation can be appropriately increased. In the future, the upward range of the U.S. dollar index will be limited, and the RMB exchange rate may return to a volatile market. The global demand for commodities is weak. Against the background of declining risk appetite and rising risk aversion, precious metals such as gold have allocation value.

CITIC Securities: Beijing introduces robot policy, industry policy bonus period continues

CITIC Securities stated that on June 28, the General Office of the Beijing Municipal People’s Government issued the “Beijing Robot Industry Innovation and Development Action Plan (2023-2025)”, which formulated goals and action rules for the development of humanoid robots and other subdivided industries. Since the beginning of this year, a number of policies to support the development of the robot industry have been issued from the central government to the local government, and the industry policy dividend period continues. We believe that the robot industry will usher in an overall opportunity this year under the resonance of fundamentals, policy catalysis, and market themes, and maintain the rating of “outperform” for the robot industry.

CITIC Construction Investment: It is expected that the prosperity of the game industry will gradually pick up

CITIC Construction Investment stated that with the resumption of issuance of domestic and imported game version numbers, the prosperity of the game industry is expected to gradually recover. The key games of leading manufacturers such as Tencent and Netease have been approved, such as “Pokémon Assembly”, “Fearless Contract”, and “Naishuihan”. In the future, under the normal release of version numbers, the recovery of the supply of the game industry means that the commercialization of game companies will increase. This corresponds to a significant increase in the demand for game advertisements. Correspondingly, advertising prices and user payment costs will also be affected by the bidding environment. And so the impact gradually recovered. We expect the prosperity of the game industry to gradually recover.

China National Finance Securities: Robot 0-1 is coming soon, and automotive precision gears are expected to usher in a double-click

China National Finance Securities stated that the valuation of the gear track in the automotive field is low, and humanoid robots give room for new growth. The amount of gear used in new energy vehicles is significantly lower than that of gasoline vehicles. With the gradual increase in the penetration rate of new energy vehicles, the market space for gears has shrunk sharply. The mass production of humanoid robots will open up a new space for the precision gear market. Automotive gear companies are expected to switch production capacity to humanoid robot gears. Automotive gears only need to change the subsequent grinding and surface treatment processes and replace part of the equipment to manufacture robot gears. The transformation of related companies has a greater possibility.

Minsheng Securities: It is very important to be optimistic about the AI ​​industry to accelerate the development of computing power and other big tracks

Minsheng Securities pointed out that to be optimistic about the accelerated development of the AI ​​industry, the three major tracks of computing power, edge domains, and Chiplets are crucial. Computing power is the supply side, which is the cornerstone of the development of the AI ​​industry; the edge domain is the demand side, providing hardware implementation for AI applications; Chiplet is the mainstream solution in the computing power era and the core direction of future technological development. It is recommended to pay attention to investment opportunities in related industrial chains: 1) Computing power: VeriSilicon, Shanghai Electric Power, Lenovo Group, Fii; 2) Edge AI: Anker Innovations, Guoguang Electronics, Espressif Technology, Amlogic; 3 ) Chiplet: Changdian Technology, Yongsi Electronics, Xingsen Technology, Changchuan Technology.

Guosheng Securities: Look more and move less, the market may seesaw repeatedly in the short term

Guosheng Securities stated that the current market is still in a weak market pattern, and the 5-day line has not yet been recovered, and the short-term does not rule out the possibility of recurrence. In the repetition, there must be relative differentiation among the sectors, and the main focus is to grasp local opportunities. In terms of future concerns, since mid-June, many parts of the country have generally experienced high temperature weather, and some areas have broken the historical record of extreme high temperature during the same period. The problem of electricity load has become the focus of current attention. Looking at the data, it has been three trading days since the power sector changed and strengthened on June 26. However, judging from the current temperature, the power supply guarantee may not have reached the peak moment, and the market may still maintain a certain degree of heat. Electricity, coal Trend-following strategies are available for sectors. At the same time, Beijing issued the “Beijing Robot Industry Innovation and Development Action Plan (2023-2025)”, and the superimposed market AI outlet has diverged and migrated to robots, and the robot outlet may continue. In addition, the “Interim Regulations on the Flight Management of Unmanned Aircraft” was announced and implemented a few days ago. The regulations may be conducive to the healthy development of the industry, and drones are expected to become a new outlet.

