Home Health Criticism of Karl Lauterbach’s tactics: enlighten instead of distract! – Health
Health

Criticism of Karl Lauterbach’s tactics: enlighten instead of distract! – Health

by admin
Criticism of Karl Lauterbach’s tactics: enlighten instead of distract! – Health

The stars have been more favorable for Karl Lauterbach. When the SPD politician was not yet Minister of Health, he was able to shine as a talk show king. He shot know-it-all comments from the political sidelines and warned those armed with studies and Harvard contacts about Corona. The audience loved the nerdy professor with the Rhenish singsong, who showed with nasal perseverance that you can make it far even as an outsider. As a sign of his solidarity with the people, he had long since taken off his bow tie.

Since he became a minister in the traffic light government in 2021 – almost by popular vote – Lauterbach’s reputation has declined. He has to decide, he can no longer just criticize. Lauterbach’s proposals on the state of emergency in the children’s hospitals, the shortage of medicines and hospital reform have turned out to be moderate to miserable. His communication strategy must also be described as unfortunate if one wants to talk about strategy.

He could have talked about vaccine damage ten months or ten weeks ago

There have been discussions about Lauterbach’s vita for a long time. There have been controversial allegations for days, the otherwise meticulous minister embellished his CV and gave false or inaccurate information about his projects, publications and academic merits. It now looks like it can be done clear up some things. In addition, some lobby groups and media are just waiting to see the Corona hardliner Lauterbach finally fall. But what does the minister do? Instead of creating immediate and complete transparency, he talks about – vaccine damage. Only days later did he comment on some of the allegations.

See also  For the third day in a row, the social face of the new crown cases in Shanghai has been cleared and unblocked, or it is still slow, but defeating the virus will add points to Xi Jinping

Ten months or ten weeks ago, the minister could have talked about vaccination damage, which can be devastating for the individual, but overall does not diminish the success of the corona vaccination. He knows that this topic is polarizing. So there is an aftertaste. Now that Lauterbach himself is being criticized for pulling his long-running issue of Corona out of a hat, it can only be described as a diversionary maneuver. Clean slate immediately instead of smoke candles would have been the better option.

You may also like

Candida auris, what it is and why it...

side effects of cortisone | gesundheit.de

Celiac disease on the rise among children. But...

Self-healing via the vagus nerve: stimulation & exercises

The Region also celebrates, on Saturday 18 March,...

Diet alert: they are very bad for your...

Markers for therapy response in acute myeloid leukemia...

Coppiello Giovanni srl – horse lint g 500...

National cancer prevention week 2023, Minister Schillaci participates...

What foods to eat to sleep well: one...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy