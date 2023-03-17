“Encouraging correct lifestyles is the common commitment that we relaunch today because correct primary prevention can prevent the onset of about 90,000 new cases of cancer every year”. These were the words of Minister Schillaci at the press conference organized by LILT on the occasion of National Cancer Prevention Week 2023.

The National Week for Oncological Prevention kicks off on Saturday 18 March, an appointment promoted by the LILT – Italian League for the Fight against Tumors in synergy with the Ministry of Health which aims to spread the culture of prevention as a way of life and to raise public awareness of the importance of adopting a correct lifestyle to beat cancer.

The initiatives from 18 to 26 March



Until March 26, the provincial associations of the LILT, distributed throughout Italy, will be committed to informing, discussing and spreading positive messages to encourage healthy and virtuous life choices, such as the adoption of a healthy and balanced diet, the practice of a regular physical activity and smoking cessation. Simple behaviors that would avoid more than a third of cancers.

During the National Week for Oncological Prevention it will also be possible to carry out, upon reservation at the SOS LILT toll-free number 800 998877check-ups at the 397 prevention centers and the 106 provincial LILT associations throughout Italy.

The SNPO 2023 Campaign



The campaign, which has the face of the starred chef George Locatelli, is launched in the presence of the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, who wishes to reaffirm the government’s commitment to promoting cancer prevention: “Today, together with the LILT, we reiterate that healthy lifestyles help to reduce the number of patients in the future, with lower costs for public health and above all more health and psycho-physical well-being for all Italians” underlines Schillaci and adds “Fight against smoking, correct and healthy diet and regular physical activity are the three pillars of primary prevention. ”

Come on, Move says chef Locatelli testimonial of the campaign that focuses on the importance of the responsibility of each of us in our daily choices. In fact, these, if oriented by correct information and the right awareness, could be decisive for living a careful and active daily life, characterized by a change of habits that goes in the direction of health and prevention.

«It is now known that the fight against cancer begins with the daily decisions of each of us, in particular with what we choose to put on the table every day. Thanks to the notoriety of this year’s testimonial, chef Locatelli, we hope that the message of the value of prevention will reach as many Italians as possible. Even today, not everyone knows that incorrect eating habits are responsible for 3 out of 10 cancer cases. The purpose of the National Cancer Prevention Week is precisely to inform and raise awareness of the individual responsibilities, and possibilities, that we have to keep the risk away of tumors. For example, to reduce the probability of developing oncological pathologies, we opt for a healthy and varied diet, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet, with whole grains, fruit, vegetables, legumes and the recommended doses of extra virgin olive oil» comments the president of LILT Francesco Schittulli.

L’extra virgin olive oil Italian continues to be the symbol of the campaign which, during the initiatives organized throughout the country, will be distributed in 250 ml bottles, thanks to the collaboration with the Calabrian IGP Oil Consortium. As recalled during the press conference byCouncilor for Agricultural Policies and Agri-Food Development of the Calabria Region, Gianluca Galloand from president of the Calabria IGP Oil Consortium, Massimino Magliocchithis key food of the Mediterranean Diet is a true ally of health because, thanks to its numerous nutritional properties, it plays a precious role in the prevention of cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, neurological and tumor diseases.

Along with proper nutrition, another determining factor of primary prevention is regular physical activity. According to the WHO, one would be enough brisk walk for half an hour a day to reduce the oncological risk, a physical commitment that in 2021 is not practiced since 31% of the population, therefore defined as “sedentary”.

The appointment of the National Week for Oncological Prevention is also an opportunity to highlight the value of early diagnosis which, through screening and periodic clinical-health checks, is able to identify cancer still in its initial stages, guaranteeing a higher survival rate and better quality of life. A value, that of the culture of prevention, which LILT and the Ministry of Health are committed to transmitting in different life contexts, starting from the school environment to the workplace, through a real health education course.

«We are truly grateful for the attention and commitment that the new government is showing towards cancer prevention and we are certain that by following this direction, our history – after the 100-year milestone – can only be enriched by further achievements. Thinking of a near future, our desire is to be able to work in synergy with the institutions, united in the intention of making up for the time lost during the Covid-19 pandemic, to encourage participation in screenings and ensure that the entire Italian population has the same possibility of access to treatment, thus leveling socio-economic and territorial disparities» concludes Schittulli.

