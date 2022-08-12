From the official website of the Ministry of Health, a new food recall has come out concerning a well-known stuffed croissant for undeclared allergen.

A new food recall appeared on the official website of the Ministry of Health and concerns a stuffed croissant. There is nothing better than having breakfast at the bar but when this is not possible, many companies produce similar products in order to satisfy their consumers and create tasty breakfasts even at home. One of them, however, could prove problematic if ingested. Below are all the details of the food recall.

Food recall: presence of undeclared allergen in the stuffed croissant

The communication of the new food recall appeared on the site on 10 August 2022, although it was issued a few days earlier. The affected product is Lizzi Cornetto with Hazelnut and the error was made in the Celiaco.M SRL plant located in C.da Selva SNC -86025 Ripalimosani (CB). Precisely the batches to be collected are 4 and all of them concern the 95 gram format:

10222 tmc 12/04/2023

12522 tmc 05/05/2023

16422 tmc 13/06/2023

19422 tmc 13/07/2023

The food recall occurred following checks and concerns an allergen not declared on the label, or the presence of milk in the ingredient “hazelnut cream”. The Ministry of Health indicates among the warnings that anyone in possession of one of these lots to bring it back immediately to the point of sale. This is to protect those who are lactose intolerant from any risks.

Intolerance to lactose it is very common and is a condition in which digestive symptoms such as bloating, diarrhea and gas occur after consuming foods or drinks that contain lactose. Lactose is a sugar found naturally in milk and dairy products, such as cheese or ice cream. In lactose intolerance, digestive symptoms are caused by lactose malabsorption. Lactose malabsorption is a condition in which the small intestine cannot digest, or break down, all the lactose you eat or drink. Lactose intolerance is different from milk allergy. Milk allergy is an immune system disorder.