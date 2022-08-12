Home Health croissant withdrawn due to undeclared allergen
Health

croissant withdrawn due to undeclared allergen

by admin
croissant withdrawn due to undeclared allergen

From the official website of the Ministry of Health, a new food recall has come out concerning a well-known stuffed croissant for undeclared allergen.

Chocolate croissant (Pexels)

A new food recall appeared on the official website of the Ministry of Health and concerns a stuffed croissant. There is nothing better than having breakfast at the bar but when this is not possible, many companies produce similar products in order to satisfy their consumers and create tasty breakfasts even at home. One of them, however, could prove problematic if ingested. Below are all the details of the food recall.

Food recall: presence of undeclared allergen in the stuffed croissant

hazelnut croissant withdrawn
Food recall card (Screen ministry of health)

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF TODAY:

The communication of the new food recall appeared on the site on 10 August 2022, although it was issued a few days earlier. The affected product is Lizzi Cornetto with Hazelnut and the error was made in the Celiaco.M SRL plant located in C.da Selva SNC -86025 Ripalimosani (CB). Precisely the batches to be collected are 4 and all of them concern the 95 gram format:

  • 10222 tmc 12/04/2023
  • 12522 tmc 05/05/2023
  • 16422 tmc 13/06/2023
  • 19422 tmc 13/07/2023

The food recall occurred following checks and concerns an allergen not declared on the label, or the presence of milk in the ingredient “hazelnut cream”. The Ministry of Health indicates among the warnings that anyone in possession of one of these lots to bring it back immediately to the point of sale. This is to protect those who are lactose intolerant from any risks.

Intolerance to lactose it is very common and is a condition in which digestive symptoms such as bloating, diarrhea and gas occur after consuming foods or drinks that contain lactose. Lactose is a sugar found naturally in milk and dairy products, such as cheese or ice cream. In lactose intolerance, digestive symptoms are caused by lactose malabsorption. Lactose malabsorption is a condition in which the small intestine cannot digest, or break down, all the lactose you eat or drink. Lactose intolerance is different from milk allergy. Milk allergy is an immune system disorder.

You may also like

Nostalgic arcade adventure game Laundromat → Super cool...

Netflix also offers video games, but no one...

AMD Zen series processors are affected by SQUIP...

The youngest planet in the galaxy, scientists may...

Choi (Samsung): “In the second half of 2022...

Apple Shazam music god search natively adapts to...

Tinnitus affects 740 million people worldwide. Scientists: “Problem...

YouTuber transforms the toilet into a computer, and...

What you need to eat to relieve abdominal...

Samsung Electronics’ research results of multifunctional artificial muscle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy