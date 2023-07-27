Crypto influencer found dismembered in a suitcase, Fernando was a millionaire (but was hiding a secret)

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the dismembered remains of millionaire Fernando Pérez Algaba, 41, were discovered by a group of children in… Already a subscriber? Login here!

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€

For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH

For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€

For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH

For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 €89.99

Subscribe with Google

or

€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

Unlimited access to articles on the site and app The Good Morning newsletter at 7:30 The 18 o’clock newsletter for updates of the day The podcasts of our signatures In-depth analysis and live updates

The police have launched an investigation for homocide after the dismembered remains of the millionaire Fernando Perez Algaba, 41, were discovered by a group of children in Argentina over the weekend. The grisly case came to light after children found a red suitcase filled with body parts as they played near a stream in the town of Ingeniero Budge in Buenos Aires province on Sunday, Jam Press reported. The children’s parents notified the Buenos Aires police, who inspected the package and reportedly found the victim’s legs and forearm inside, discovering another full arm in the creek.

Rome, slaughtered in Colle Oppio for a trivial quarrel on the bike: a 46-year-old Pakistani turns himself in

On Wednesday, authorities discovered the missing head and torso, El País said. The body parts were amputated cleanly, suggesting the work of a professional, local media reported. Meanwhile, a subsequent autopsy revealed the victim had been shot three times before dismemberment.

The identification

Police identified Algaba from his fingerprints and also from distinctive tattoos on his body parts. The entrepreneur had been declared missing since last Tuesday. The businessman had made millions renting luxury vehicles and selling cryptocurrencies, which he often advertised to his 900,000 Instagram followers. The influencer, who lived in Barcelona, ​​Spain, allegedly stayed in Argentina for a week before his alleged murder. Algaba had reportedly rented an apartment and was due to return the keys on July 19, but he did not appear or answer the phone, according to the owner’s testimony.

And debuts

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with Algaba’s death. And while the motive behind the alleged murder remains unclear, authorities believe the influencer was killed over his numerous debts. During his later years, Algaba was involved in cryptocurrency trading from an office in Buenos Aires with over 25 employees. But he allegedly ran up “irrecoverable” debts with Argentina’s tax agency as his company, “Motors Lettuce SRL,” began bouncing checks less than a year after its formation in January 2018. Algaba had also left a note on his phone stating that he has lost a lot of money investing in cryptocurrencies, La Nacion reported.

Read the full article

on The Messenger

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

