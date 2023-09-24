Italy Looks to India for Solution to Nursing Staff Shortage

Italy Looks to India to Recruit Thousands of Nurses Amidst Shortage Crisis

In a bid to address the shortage of nurses in the country, Italy has turned its gaze towards India as a potential source of recruitment. The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, has expressed the urgent need for nurses and the recruitment process has already begun. The goal is to bring several thousand nurses from India to Italy, as failure to do so could lead to a collapse in the national health system.

Italy’s decision to reach out to India for assistance follows the example set by other countries, including Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and Japan, who have successfully brought in nurses from India. With a current shortage of around 65,000 nurses in Italy, this move is seen as vital for maintaining the functionality and continuity of healthcare services.

The shortage of nurses in Italy is attributed to factors such as a decline in applications for nursing degree courses and the slow turnover of retiring staff. Barbara Mangiacavalli, President of the National Federation of Nursing Professions, warns that in the next 7-8 years, a hundred thousand nurses will retire, exacerbating the existing shortage. She also highlights the irony that although Italy invests in training nurses, they struggle to retain them as other countries offer better career prospects and higher salaries.

In response to the crisis, Mangiacavalli has written a letter to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ministers Orazio Schillaci and Anna Maria Bernini, raising concerns about the deteriorating performance and quality of healthcare due to the shortage of nurses. She also expresses unease about the presence of foreign nurses working in Italy without proper registration and checks.

To make the nursing profession more attractive to young Italians, structural reforms are needed. Mangiacavalli suggests focusing on specialist master’s degrees, greater nursing autonomy, and new career opportunities. However, in the immediate term, recruiting nurses from abroad, particularly from India, is seen as a necessary step. The training in India is comparable to that in Italy, although the language barrier poses a challenge. Efforts are being made to facilitate language learning paths for Indian nurses and to ensure the recognition of their qualifications.

Italy’s move to recruit nurses from India reflects the urgent need for solutions to address the nursing shortage crisis. It is hoped that with the collaboration of foreign nurses and the implementation of reforms, the country’s healthcare system can continue to provide the necessary care to its citizens.

