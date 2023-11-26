Cultivating Well-Being: The Importance of Responsibility and Training

Cultivating Well-Being: A Path to Personal Growth and Fulfillment

How many times do we want to find well-being without assuming that this process entails responsibility? Cultivating well-being requires dedicating time, attention and intention to training it.

Taking responsibility is acquiring a commitment to our ability to respond to what happens to us. It means not being a passive agent of circumstances, nor living trapped in the drama of what “life presents to me.” It is learning to expand our consciousness and training ourselves to regulate our emotional states. Training this ability to respond in a healthy way to what happens to us is learning to detect what afflictions are dominating you and not letting yourself be carried away by them, but rather learning to deal with them in a healthy way, discerning what “is functional, constructive and harmonious” for you, than it is not.

Learn to let go, not to hold on to what harms you and know that you have the ability to build new routes, new decisions and new, much healthier responses.

I propose you start this path through these three meditation sessions:

1. Release ballast and eliminate what does not contribute

Identifying everything that burdens you, that weighs you down and that does not have the desired functionality for your present, is as important as learning to let go of it. And in this guided meditation we train from mental calm, the power to let go of ballast.

Video. Learn to let go of ballast through this meditation.

Feeling that we can discern what weighs us down, what really hurts us in order to let go of it, expel the accumulated tension and repair our body to make room in our mind. Because to transform, change and adjust our present, we also need to learn to let go.

2. Train your strengths

Many times, and especially when we compare ourselves, we are very demanding of ourselves. We want to improve but our internal discourse, far from supporting us, makes us fall into a malaise that detracts from our value and can even generate more frustration.

Video. How to train your strengths by meditating.

This is very common, but not believing in our resources or not taking them into account is not a good tool for inner development. Far from generating momentum to grow, it may even block us. This is why, in this week’s guided meditation, we train so that you can identify your strengths and qualities.

3. Define the new direction of your life

It may seem like a cliché, but the reality is that we need to set new goals to feel like we are moving in the desired direction. Sometimes, we imagine that they will come true on their own, that with the passage of time we will achieve our dreams and goals but, as life shows us, reality is very different. Each objective we set requires time to contemplate it, define it, time it and work on it.

Video. You can set new goals to define the direction of your life.

It is important to stop in the face of time pressure to organize what is really important, those objectives that mark the direction in which we want our lives to take place.

About the author

Through her texts, psychologist Belén Colomina accompanies us to learn about meditation as a tool for personal self-knowledge and to cultivate greater well-being in your daily life. She invites us, using tools extracted from her book ‘The Healing Power of Silence’, to train the mind for a full and meaningful life.

You can find the complete list of meditations guided by Belén Colomina here. And you can also find out more about her on her Instagram: @belencolomina.

Share this: Facebook

X

