Cristiano Ronaldo scores an impressive goal from 40 meters on a night in which he dazzled in front of the rival goal

Cristiano Ronaldo scores incredible 40-meter goal in Saudi Arabian League

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again shown why he is one of the greatest soccer players of all time, after scoring an incredible 40-meter shot in the Saudi Arabian League. The goal came during Al Nassr’s 3-0 victory over Al Okhdood, with Ronaldo scoring two goals in just three minutes.

The first goal, a stunning angled shot from close range in the 77th minute, was quickly followed by the impressive 40-meter goal that drew widespread praise on social media. With his chest, Ronaldo gave a sublime first touch that helped him make a shot that slipped perfectly into the goal, beating the goalkeeper Paulo Vitor.

The goal has been widely shared on social media, with Al Nassr calling it “one. for. history”. This remarkable goal was Ronaldo’s 15th in 13 league games this season, and helped move Al Nassr into second place in the league standings.

Ronaldo, who is 38 years old, signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr in January, with the estimated value of the contract reported to be over 200 million euros (US$220.16 million). This latest goal further cements Ronaldo’s status as one of the most talented and prolific scorers in the world of soccer.

