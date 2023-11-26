Home » The Rise and Fall of “Conquest:” The Untold Story of the Netflix Science Fiction Series
Entertainment

The Rise and Fall of “Conquest:” The Untold Story of the Netflix Science Fiction Series

by admin
The Rise and Fall of “Conquest:” The Untold Story of the Netflix Science Fiction Series

Now, as of May 2021, Rinsch has already lost $7.3 million of Netflix’s money on top of his $5.9 million loss. His lawyer has filed with the city attorney’s office. In June, the lawyer, Douglas A. Mirell, sent a letter to Netflix requesting that the company release the $3.9 million that Rinsch had left and the nearly $45 million that he argued the streamer company still owed him.

As time passed, Netflix refused to pay him anything and indicated that it was willing to litigate, according to Rinsch’s camp who also showed emails indicating a back and forth of ongoing negotiations. Netflix spokesman Cherian described Rinsch’s request for money as “an evident ploy.” Netflix is confident in the quality and the strength of the evidence at hand to win any claims.

However, despite the rocky situation with Netflix, Rinsch’s project may continue. Despite the personal turmoil for Rinsch, there are rumored offers for his series from various interested streaming platforms. Whichever one ultimately takes over the rights to “Conquest” will have a daunting cleanup job in front of them.

See also  Camarco called an urgent meeting due to "the paralysis of public works"

You may also like

Javier Milei’s unwanted nod to the essential “caste”...

Inside the Extravagant Pre-Wedding Celebrations of Mukesh Ambani’s...

Game Changer: The Rise of ‘Finish! Beautiful!’ in...

Tasting room Poesiat & Kater: delicious beers and...

Adidas Samba Collaboration with Dover Street Market Unveiled...

Animal rights activists disrupt Victoria Beckham’s show at...

Victoria Beckham Stuns at Paris Fashion Week despite...

Ex-RAF terrorists: Police release new mugshots

Sean Dhondt and girlfriend are expecting their first...

Exploring Wearable Ceramics: The Fusion of Fashion and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy