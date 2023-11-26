Fire consumed the house of an older adult in the north of Neiva

In the Villa Magdalena neighborhood of Neiva, a house was reduced to ashes due to a raging fire.

The quick intervention of the community with buckets of water tried to mitigate the flames while firefighters headed to the scene, but unfortunately, everything was reduced to ashes.

The fire quickly devoured the objects accumulated during years of effort by the lady Lidia Fierroa woman of 78 years old. The residence, located on the street 89 No 1 – 55, Villa Magdalena neighborhoodwas left in total ruins.

Fortunately, at the time of the fire, Mrs. Lidia was not at home. When she returned, she faced the desolate scene of his home turned into ashes. Supportive neighbors tried to contain the flames, but the magnitude of the incident exceeded their efforts.

The fire mainly consumed Lidia’s home, but adjacent homes were affected due to the raging fire.

In the Villa Magdalena neighborhood of Neiva, a house was reduced to ashes due to a raging fire. A humble woman now faces the difficult task of rebuild your life and your home. In the face of this calamity, the community comes together to provide support and solidarity. Basic items like beds, mattresses, clothing, and other essential items can make all the difference during this difficult time.

The fire, apparently caused by a short circuit, has left Mrs. Lidia in a precarious situation. Those who wish to help can contact the number 3224800102, thus contributing to the reconstruction of the life of this brave woman.

