Francesco Bagnaia is the 2023 MotoGP World Champion – Last minute

Francesco Bagnaia won the Valencia Grand Prix, MotoGP class and became world champion for the second year in a row. The head-to-head between the Ducati rider from Piedmont and Jorge Martin lasted just six laps, until the Pramac Spaniard crashed. The Ducatis of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Johan Zarco complete the podium.

Jorge Martin reached the garage after the fall where he was consoled by his team. The Spaniard took off his helmet and showed tears for the feat he almost missed. Martin, in an attempt to catch up with Bagnaia who was on the run, collided with Marc Marquez’s Honda with his Ducati and went wide on the sand.

“It’s a dream! Saturday always makes us suffer then on Sunday we are always the strongest. It was a good season, Barcelona had a bit too much influence. I always dreamed of winning the title by also winning the race”, he said. Bagnaia said to Sky Sport. “I didn’t see the ‘Martin out’ message. I’ve always dreamed of winning the title by also winning the race at the same time: it’s fantastic, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

