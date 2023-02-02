Pay close attention to the cured meats you have at home: the Ministry of Health has announced the withdrawal of several packs from the market due to a potentially serious danger

A little while ago, the Ministry of Health announced the recall of a batch of cold cuts from a well-known Italian brand for a microbiological risk. The operators have communicated that in the products of the packages belonging to this lot they could be present two bacteria dangerous to health. The particularity, compared to the warnings that we usually report, is precisely the reporting of the possible contamination by both bacteria, and not just one of the two.

The microorganisms we are talking about are the salmonella and the listeria monocytogenes. Both can be easily found in the raw meat, as in this case. Both, in reality, contaminate the water which could then be ingested by the animals whose meat is marketed. The listeriosis and the salmonellosisInfections that result from these bacteria can cause severe abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea. In the most sensitive people, the listeriosis can cause too meningitis e meningoencephalitiswhile the salmonella could also lead to heart valve infections. This is why great attention must be paid, especially in a case like this, when there is the risk of the presence of both bacteria.

Cured meats: here are all the details on the lot withdrawn due to the possible presence of salmonella and listeria

We specify that the withdrawal took place in precautionary wayas the report states that the presence of these bacteria is ‘possible’. The product affected by the recall is the Traditional raw salami branded Agrisalumeria Luiset. The name or business name of the FBO under which the product is marketed is Agrisalumeria Luiset of Casetta Mauro, which is also the manufacturer’s name. The production plant is located in Ferrere, in the province of Asti, in via Trino n°107 – 14012.

The weight of the sales unit, loose raw salami, is around 400 and 700 grams. The production batch number is 121222. The operator’s warning is to do not consume the product and bring it back to the point of sale. We look forward to further updates and reports, which will be promptly reported on our website. Meanwhile, we suggest you read the article below, on the withdrawal of a batch of spinach due to a risk, in this case, of a chemical nature. Again, the danger could be very high.

