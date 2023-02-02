Seya Co., Ltd. announced that the PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC (Steam) dedicated game software “Renzhong Zhizhi” is expected to be released on February 22, 2023 (Wednesday). Long Weixin! “Extremely”, released the introduction of 4 kinds of combat systems with rich variety and full of refreshing feeling.

■ 4 types of combat systems

In this work, players can freely switch between the 4 fighting styles (= “style”) of “one knife”, “short gun”, “flurry” and “fighting”.

The type will greatly affect the tactics, and choosing the appropriate type according to the situation can change the difficulty of the battle. In addition, each type has its own “hot-blooded action” and “stunt”.

・One knife

A type that emphasizes power, a single attack is more powerful, and can use animal power to attack. It can be defended with a knife, and it can block even knives and bullets. It is a type that can be used both offensively and defensively. It is mostly used in 1v1 battles such as boss fights.

＜May Rain breaks defense＞

The one-knife-shaped basic move “Mayueyu Pofang” can play a miraculous effect if used properly.

After this move is hit, the enemy’s defense can be disintegrated, and the enemy who turns defensive can also be used to break through forcibly.

＜Super Skill・Dragon Tooth Flash＞

After retracting the knife and taking a stance, approach the distant enemy at high speed and perform a slash.

After killing the enemy, you can approach other enemies again, so you can attack the enemy one after another.



・Short gun

A model that features long-distance shooting. Bullets have effects such as poisoning and burning. Using “special bullets” with various effects and choosing different bullets according to the situation can make the battle more beneficial. In addition, the short gun type cannot usually defend against swords or bullets, but it can defend against swords or bullets through the special effect of equipped armor.

＜Bombard＞

Can be cast in combos and is a spread shot, so it can hit multiple enemies. After upgrading, the number of spread shots can be increased.



＜Skill・Flame Dragon Form＞

Lock on the target and shoot out the number of bullets that can be launched at one time. Not only can it be used to deal with multiple enemies, but it can also be used to shoot multiple shots at a single enemy. After upgrading, the number of bullets can be increased, and special bullets can also be fired.



・flurry

Interleave slashes and guns for continuous attacks, and dodge the enemy’s attacks multiple times with dancing-like movements. Very useful against large groups of enemies or when surrounded by enemies. Continuous evasion can increase the distance from the enemy and regroup the situation.

＜Phoenix Formation＞

Use guns and knives at the same time to attack surrounding enemies. When using the Phoenix Formation, you can dodge and cancel the attack, and then use the Phoenix Formation again. If you operate it properly, you can continuously attack the surrounding enemies without interruption.



＜Stunt technique・Tenryu Ranbu＞

While spinning, swinging the knife, and shooting down the surrounding enemies with the gun sweep at the same time. It has a wide attack range and is very suitable for use when surrounded by a large number of enemies.



・Fighting

Fights with bare hands and is characterized by speed. The power of a single attack is low, but you can use high-speed combo, or pick up items on the road to attack. If you successfully use “Hua Jin” to dodge the enemy’s attack, you can get the effect of “Counterattack Battle Cry”, which can enter the invincible state for a certain period of time, and make the most of the attack, which is quite powerful.

＜Huajin＞

Dodge the enemy’s sword and other attacks the moment before they hit you, disrupt the enemy’s attack pace, and then launch the “Counterattack Cry”, which can turn defense into offense.



＜Super Skill・Dragon Wing Formation＞

A big move that continuously beats a single enemy, suitable for causing damage to a specific enemy.



【 Product information 】

Product Name: Dragon Restoration Among Men!pole

gaming platform :

PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One /Windows / Steam

※Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam platforms only sell digital regular edition and digital deluxe edition.

Release Date: Scheduled to be released on February 22, 2023 (Wednesday)

Price: Standard Edition: Taiwan 1,590 TWD/Hong Kong 408 HKD Digital Deluxe Edition: Taiwan 1,890 TWD/Hong Kong 488 HKD

Game Category: Action Adventure

Number of players: 1 person

Sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

Game language Traditional Chinese・Simplified Chinese・English subtitles / Japanese voice

Game Rating: Restricted

Copyright mark: ©SEGA

Official site: https://ryu-ga-gotoku.com/Ishin_kiwami/cht/

※The images are all screens of the PlayStation®5 version under development.

■ The company names and product names described in this article are the registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.