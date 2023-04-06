Modern people have to hold their mobile phones wherever they go, and they can’t stop at red lights or cross the road. This is already an addiction. Scientists have found that looking at your phone all the time can lead to a true dopamine addiction, no-phone phobia, sleep deprivation, and overall poor health, and even with a window into the phone that keeps everyone well-informed, the cost isn’t worth it .

Modern people live in an age of information explosion. Mobile phones also provide many benefits, such as social presence, emotional safety and security. People seem to prefer indirect communication because they feel more protected behind the screen.Virgin Telecom (Virgin Mobile) Billions of smartphone users are receiving more messages and notifications than a decade ago, study finds 427%the number of text messages sent by users also increased 278%。

But at the same time, mobile phones cause human beings to be in a kind of phobia of missing out (FOMO) state,Checking your phone all the time, many of us may have experienced no-phone phobia. Apps have also been shown to have detrimental effects on human cognition, leading to shorter attention spans. Researchers at the University of New South Wales in Australia wanted to understand how to balance the technology‘s potential benefits and risks.

Previous research found that,18 to 24 young manMore likely than other age groups to have mobile phone phobia.The researchers used a Chinese university’s 5,842 The potential impact of phobias was analyzed with a questionnaire survey of 100 students, including cell phone usage habits, whether they believed they had cell phone phobia, frequency of exercise, sleep quality, and general physical and mental health.

It found that the more apps the students had on their phones, the more they reported phobias, sleep deprivation and poor health. Conversely, students who spent less time on their phones reported lower levels of phone phobia and sleep and overall health problems. And there is a positive relationship between mobile phone phobia and sleep deprivation.

In addition, the researchers found that exercise did not address these problems either, contrary to the common assumption that exercise can reduce cell phone anxiety. But sleep quality appeared to be more important, with students who said they got a good night’s sleep coping with nomophobia better than those who didn’t get enough sleep, proving that sleep can reduce the adverse effects of anxiety and enhance the ability to regulate their emotions.

The researchers said that even though mobile phones make people well-informed and highly concerned about what is happening in the world, mobile phone addiction has become a vicious circle. People are addicted to the dopamine provided by mobile phone messages, and the price paid is too high. An amplified attention economy in which people are not better off, bluntly.

The level of nomophobia and its health consequences could be considered an epidemic. The study authors also note that in today’s environment,3c With babysitters everywhere and young children growing up on mobile devices, it’s clear that society has normalized this and it’s hard to change. However, there is no recommended time limit for mobile phone use in the study, but previous studies have found that it is best to avoid using mobile phones one hour before going to bed and one hour after waking up, plus turning off the mobile phone for at least one hour a day to prevent yourself from being overly involved. The study has been published in the Journal of the Association for Information Systems(Journal of the Association for Information Systems)。

(First image source: Unsplash)