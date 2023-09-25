Customized medical devices, new methods for registering manufacturers

From 25 September the online service for the registration of manufacturers who make tailor-made medical devices available on the national territory will become operational.

The online service accessible via the impresainungiorno.gov.it portal in the section dedicated to the Ministry of Health will allow the registration of manufacturers and the communication of the list of types of customized medical devices, allowing you to directly obtain a registration number in the list of manufacturers who make customized devices available on the national territory.

The access methods for foreign companies are being defined and will be communicated via notice on the Ministry of Health portal.

