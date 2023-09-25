Home » Customized medical devices, new methods for registering manufacturers
Health

Customized medical devices, new methods for registering manufacturers

by admin
Customized medical devices, new methods for registering manufacturers

From 25 September the online service for the registration of manufacturers who make tailor-made medical devices available on the national territory will become operational.

The online service accessible via the impresainungiorno.gov.it portal in the section dedicated to the Ministry of Health will allow the registration of manufacturers and the communication of the list of types of customized medical devices, allowing you to directly obtain a registration number in the list of manufacturers who make customized devices available on the national territory.

The access methods for foreign companies are being defined and will be communicated via notice on the Ministry of Health portal.

Consultation

For further information, consult the section:

See also  When video games play with nostalgia. The return of Age of Empires

You may also like

Grapes: A Powerful Weapon Against Cancer

Strength Training for Runners: How Adding Strength Exercises...

Dementia, over 65 thousand people taken into care...

Warding Off Alzheimer’s: Six Habits to Adopt for...

This is how you can reduce your weight...

Alcobendas City Council Launches Program to Enhance Emotional...

Compensatory measure for the recognition of the pharmacist...

Hair and Skin Supplement: Rose Villain’s Natural Choice...

Cancer risk is increased by obesity – many...

The Ministry of Health Launches Fetal Medicine Unit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy