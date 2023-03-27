Photogallery – Road accident in the Trapani area, several victims



Dramatic accident on the Lentina straight, which leads to Custonaci locality in the province of Trapani. Six people died in the violent head-on collision between a Doblò and an Alfa 156 on provincial road 16. The victims are four men and two women. There is also one wounded in serious condition. The fire brigade teams, which arrived from Trapani and Alcamo, worked hard to extract the bodies of the people who were on board.

Who were the victims Five of the six victims traveled on the Fiato Doblò: they are the Palermitans Matteo Cataldo, 70 years old, Maria Grazia Ficarra, 67 years old, Matteo Schiera, 72 years old, Danilo Cataldo, 44 ​​years old, and Anna Rosa Romancino, 69 years old . Vincenzo Cipponeri, 44, from Erice, who was driving the Alfa 159, also died. Maria Pia Giambona from Erice, 34, who was aboard the 159 with Cipponeri, is hospitalized in intensive care in the Trapani hospital.

On the spot, together with the firefighters and the 118 ambulances, also the carabinieri and the Polstrada agents who carried out the usual surveys to ascertain the responsibilities and the causes of the collision, almost certainly linked to the high speed. The area where the accident occurred is one of the most famous in the Trapani area for its crystalline sea and the beach of San Vito lo Capo. Also for this reason the provincial road 16 is very busy, especially on weekends and in the presence of beautiful days for tourists and day-trippers. As almost certainly in the case of the victims who came from Palermo.

