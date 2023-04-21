Home » Cutimed Sorbact: Safe to Use and Reimbursable
Health

Cutimed Sorbact: Safe to Use and Reimbursable

by admin
Cutimed Sorbact: Safe to Use and Reimbursable

Cutimed Sorbact is sure to remain reimbursable.

Cutimed Sorbact wound dressings remain reimbursable according to the new definition of dressings due to their purely physical principle of action due to a coating with dialkylcarbamoyl chloride (DACC). Doctors and BVMed have expressed concerns that the possible elimination of some silver and PHMB bandages from reimbursement means that infected wounds will no longer be adequately treated and will increasingly be treated with antibiotics.

“With our extensive Cutimed Sorbact range, we are ensuring that there will be no gaps in the local treatment of chronic and especially infected wounds and those at risk of infection in the future,” says Ulf Sanne, Commercial Director at Essity. A possible omission of wound dressings, which according to the new definition of dressings could be assigned to “other products for wound treatment”, would therefore not lead to an undersupply.

The Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) changed the drug directive in 2019. Since then, the reimbursement eligibility of some silver and PHMB associations has been in question. The so-called “other products for wound treatment” must prove their usefulness through clinical studies within a transitional period until December 2, 2023. Only after a positive assessment of the benefit by the G-BA and inclusion in Annex V of the Drug Directive can these products continue to be reimbursed by the statutory health insurance companies in the future.

No increase in antibiotic prescriptions

“It does not necessarily have to lead to an increase in antibiotic prescriptions and bacterial resistance, even if these fears are currently being deliberately spread,” says Ulf Sanne. The supply of Cutimed Sorbact takes place without mechanisms for the development of resistance. Cutimed Sorbact physically reduces the bacterial load in wounds with every dressing change. By reducing the bacterial load at an early stage, the risk of systemic infections is effectively prevented. “Doctors already have a wound dressing that can be used safely and that is reimbursable,” explains Ulf Sanne.

See also  Insomnia. Find out how much melatonin you have in your saliva. It's the new therapy

In addition, the supply of Cutimed Sorbact is associated with a number of other advantages: There are no known contraindications. The dressing change is painless, atraumatic and wound healing is not disturbed. This makes for happier patients. In addition, Cutimed Sorbact wound dressings do not release any active ingredients in the wound, they are also suitable for long-term treatments and have no known risks in use.

The Cutimed Sorbact range consists of compresses, absorbent compresses, tamponades, swabs, super absorbers and foam dressings with and without an adhesive edge. More information and free product samples can be found at www.cutimed-sorbact.de be retrieved.

Cutimed was specifically developed for the wound management of complex, chronic wounds. With the Cutimed wound dressings, we provide medical professionals with innovative solutions for wound care – specially developed for all phases of wound healing. In close cooperation with users, we are constantly developing our portfolio in order to increase the success of therapy with our products, relieve users and maximize patient comfort. The Cutimed range includes our Cutimed Sorbact wound dressings, which fight infections in a particularly safe and efficient way – purely physically. Our super-absorbent wound dressings Cutimed Sorbion impress with very high exudate absorption and retention performance for very heavily to moderately heavily exuding wounds. Cutimed Siltec are our highly absorbent silicone foam dressings for the treatment of lightly to heavily exuding wounds.

company contact
BSN medical GmbH
Anne Robra
Schützenstrasse 1-3
22761 Hamburg
+49 (0)40 593612-100
46808a6ad8f19c947483e3b64a348bb5cfe4acb0

Press contact
Bonitomedia GmbH
Florian Ziem
Karlstrasse 34
64283 Darmstadt
+49 (0)6151 / 15950-0
46808a6ad8f19c947483e3b64a348bb5cfe4acb0

See also  One Healthon is born, health also passes through well-being. Planet - Healthcare

You may also like

What is the recommended cured meat for those...

Verdi does not forgive, Orsolini does: Verona hooks...

«It has also arrived in Europe»

Ökotest rattles through three popular anti-dandruff shampoos

Fear and lack of time keep women away...

The contraceptive pill becomes free, ok from Aifa...

Spring healthy meal recipe

Weleda – Vitadoron supplement – lot J021

Greenpeace study proves pesticides in limes | >...

Case Giletti, skip the La7 special with Mentana:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy