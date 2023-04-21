Cutimed Sorbact: Safe to Use and Reimbursable

Cutimed Sorbact is sure to remain reimbursable.

Cutimed Sorbact wound dressings remain reimbursable according to the new definition of dressings due to their purely physical principle of action due to a coating with dialkylcarbamoyl chloride (DACC). Doctors and BVMed have expressed concerns that the possible elimination of some silver and PHMB bandages from reimbursement means that infected wounds will no longer be adequately treated and will increasingly be treated with antibiotics.

“With our extensive Cutimed Sorbact range, we are ensuring that there will be no gaps in the local treatment of chronic and especially infected wounds and those at risk of infection in the future,” says Ulf Sanne, Commercial Director at Essity. A possible omission of wound dressings, which according to the new definition of dressings could be assigned to “other products for wound treatment”, would therefore not lead to an undersupply.

The Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) changed the drug directive in 2019. Since then, the reimbursement eligibility of some silver and PHMB associations has been in question. The so-called “other products for wound treatment” must prove their usefulness through clinical studies within a transitional period until December 2, 2023. Only after a positive assessment of the benefit by the G-BA and inclusion in Annex V of the Drug Directive can these products continue to be reimbursed by the statutory health insurance companies in the future.

No increase in antibiotic prescriptions

“It does not necessarily have to lead to an increase in antibiotic prescriptions and bacterial resistance, even if these fears are currently being deliberately spread,” says Ulf Sanne. The supply of Cutimed Sorbact takes place without mechanisms for the development of resistance. Cutimed Sorbact physically reduces the bacterial load in wounds with every dressing change. By reducing the bacterial load at an early stage, the risk of systemic infections is effectively prevented. “Doctors already have a wound dressing that can be used safely and that is reimbursable,” explains Ulf Sanne.

In addition, the supply of Cutimed Sorbact is associated with a number of other advantages: There are no known contraindications. The dressing change is painless, atraumatic and wound healing is not disturbed. This makes for happier patients. In addition, Cutimed Sorbact wound dressings do not release any active ingredients in the wound, they are also suitable for long-term treatments and have no known risks in use.

The Cutimed Sorbact range consists of compresses, absorbent compresses, tamponades, swabs, super absorbers and foam dressings with and without an adhesive edge. More information and free product samples can be found at www.cutimed-sorbact.de be retrieved.

Cutimed was specifically developed for the wound management of complex, chronic wounds. With the Cutimed wound dressings, we provide medical professionals with innovative solutions for wound care – specially developed for all phases of wound healing. In close cooperation with users, we are constantly developing our portfolio in order to increase the success of therapy with our products, relieve users and maximize patient comfort. The Cutimed range includes our Cutimed Sorbact wound dressings, which fight infections in a particularly safe and efficient way – purely physically. Our super-absorbent wound dressings Cutimed Sorbion impress with very high exudate absorption and retention performance for very heavily to moderately heavily exuding wounds. Cutimed Siltec are our highly absorbent silicone foam dressings for the treatment of lightly to heavily exuding wounds.

