The director general of the National Cybersecurity Agency Roberto Baldoni has resigned. According to beraking latest news, this evening Baldoni handed over the role of director general of the National Cybersecurity Agency to the government. Baldoni was appointed in August 2021 and assumed the mandate in September 2021. Previously he was deputy director general of the Dis to develop the national cybersecurity architecture and coordinate actions to mitigate cyber attacks with an impact on national security. Full professor of Computer Science at the La Sapienza University of Rome since 2002, he founded in 2011 and directed until 2017 the first research center in Italy on “Cyber ​​Intelligence and Information Security”.