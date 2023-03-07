Home Health Cybersecurity agency, Roberto Baldoni leaves
Health

Cybersecurity agency, Roberto Baldoni leaves

by admin
Cybersecurity agency, Roberto Baldoni leaves

The director general of the National Cybersecurity Agency Roberto Baldoni has resigned. According to beraking latest news, this evening Baldoni handed over the role of director general of the National Cybersecurity Agency to the government. Baldoni was appointed in August 2021 and assumed the mandate in September 2021. Previously he was deputy director general of the Dis to develop the national cybersecurity architecture and coordinate actions to mitigate cyber attacks with an impact on national security. Full professor of Computer Science at the La Sapienza University of Rome since 2002, he founded in 2011 and directed until 2017 the first research center in Italy on “Cyber ​​Intelligence and Information Security”.

See also  «My son lost the use of his leg due to a wrong injection»

You may also like

Mia, what will change for families with the...

Authors wanted!

Vitamin D supplements prevent Alzheimer’s

The only ingredient that should not be missing...

YouTube Health Seal: How good is the label...

“If Thiago Motta and Milito arrive…”

The worst diets of 2023, which ones absolutely...

It’s so easy to let the popular ornamental...

Passaro and Arnaldi “see” the main draw

Corona-News: One year waiting time for the country’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy