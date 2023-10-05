Cycle apps in the test: app instead of pill? Rarely reliable

A few ticks in the calendar: month after month, many women mark the days on which they have their period. Instead of paper and pen, more and more people are turning to smartphones and apps. They put their ticks in digital calendars and ovulation calculators, and some also enter their body temperature day after day. The programs then document the current cycle and often make predictions about future periods and fertile days.

Some women use such a period app for contraception, for example because they want to avoid taking the pill. Conversely, others want to increase their chances of becoming pregnant. But: Many of the digital helpers are unreliable, shows Stiftung Warentest’s study of 21 cycle apps. None of the programs are good. Only five are recommended with certain restrictions. Five more are sufficient, eleven are even inadequate. Pleasing: Among the apps that are recommended to a limited extent, there is also a free one.

Our table shows quality ratings from Stiftung Warentest for 21 cycle apps – 12 for the Android operating system and 9 for Apple iOS – including, for example, Flo, Ovy and menstrual calendar. Many tested apps use the calendar method, some use the symptothermal method. The prices range from 0 euros to 80 euros per year, our ratings range from satisfactory to poor.

Five cycle apps – including the three test winners – are satisfactory and therefore recommended with certain restrictions. One is the basic version, which offers all the important content, free of charge, but only available for Android. The test results can be filtered according to various aspects, such as the operating system or the method on which the app’s evaluations are based.

Among other things, we evaluated the apps’ measurement and forecasting concept, how practical they are to use and how well personal data is protected. In the article you will find out what needs to be taken into account when using it – and why it can be worthwhile for women and couples to track the cycle with periods, ovulation and fertile days via the app.

After activation, you will receive the magazine article from test 10/23 for download.

Some incorrect predictions about ovulation and periods

Many apps in the test determine future periods and fertile days using the calendar method. It’s as if all women have their periods every 28 days and ovulate right in between, on day 14. This is highly unreliable – just like projections based on average values ​​of past cycles.

On the other hand, the best cycle apps in our test work according to a solid method. To do this, women measure their body temperature every morning before getting up, as it rises slightly around ovulation. In addition, they observe their cervical mucus, which is produced in the cervix and changes over the course of the cycle. Together, these parameters can reliably determine fertile days (see interview for more).

Tipp: Even before activation, you can see content from the table – for example, all tested cycle apps with names and prices.

Some weaknesses in data protection

And how well is personal data protected? Some apps showed weaknesses in the test – for example, they allowed simple passwords. And some providers were tight-lipped when we pretended to be users and wanted to know which personal data was stored and for how long. In some cases we received no information at all – even though the General Data Protection Regulation requires providers to do so. We worked with the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations vzbv on this partial inspection.

Tipp: With some apps, including the test winners, you can provide information about cycle-related complaints such as mood swings and headaches – for example to document these for yourself or for the conversation with the gynecologist. Evaluations of previous cycles are often possible. Many women who want to track their cycle, i.e. monitor it, appreciate this.

Why women use cycle apps

Parallel to our test, the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations conducted a survey on the use of cycle apps. 1,387 internet users between the ages of 18 and 55 took part. Almost 40 percent of them said they used a cycle app. Many of the women surveyed use the apps to get general information about their cycle and to get to know their bodies better. Some use the apps for health reasons, for contraception or to get pregnant. Detailed survey results are available on the vzbv website.

This is how we tested the cycle apps

The underlying measurement and forecasting concept of the apps is the heart of the test. For our cycle app test, a team of medical professionals evaluated this concept, app by app. For this purpose, women’s cycle data known from studies were entered into the respective app. In this way, the known fertile days could be compared with the app’s determination. We also checked other important criteria: How high is the quality of the information provided? How well can the programs be used in everyday life? Is personal data adequately protected? Also relevant: whether studies prove the benefits of the app and the underlying method.

Tipp: You can find our reviews of pills and the like in the special contraceptive methods.

