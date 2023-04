Is it possible to train the cardiovascular system without much effort? Yes, says the Linz sports doctor Helmuth Ocenasek, consultant for sports doctors in the Medical Association for Upper Austria. “The bike allows you to move comfortably, but also allows a competitive workout. No matter how you put it on, you always achieve excellent health results,” says the doctor. In addition to the heart and circulatory system, the respiratory organs would also be kept fit.