(ANSA) – ROME, DECEMBER 27 – “I spent two years fighting Covid19. After the battle we fought, the story of the singer Madame leaves me amazed. I hope that at least from the stage of the Circus Maximus you will send a message of trust in science and in vaccines“. This was written on Twitter by Alessio D’Amato, Lazio health councilor, candidate of the centre-left for the regional elections. (HANDLE).

