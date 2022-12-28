Home Business Learn AMD big price increase! Intel B760 new-generation civilian motherboards are coming, ASUS and others will ship the fastest this week: the increase is not small – yqqlm
Obviously, Intel has to learn from AMD’s price increase, and this is the case with the upcoming B760.

According to Bobantang, the Intel B760 motherboard will be shipped at the end of the month, while ASUS, Gigabyte and other brands will be one step ahead, and it is expected to start shipping this week at the earliest.

As for the price, Intel B760 will definitely increase the price, which is at least 100 yuan higher than the previous generation B660, the new product price is above 730 yuan, and the high-end one may be 200-300 yuan more expensive than the previous generation.

Of course, B760 is expected to be enhanced on PCIe and USB.

The 12th and 13th generation Cores are compatible with each other, and the new processors can still use the B660 motherboard, and both the B760 and B660 support DDR4 and DDR5 memory at the same time, so there is a lot of room for choice.

