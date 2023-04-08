Home Health Daniela Matarrese will be the new CEO of Careggi. Giani: “The best choice: good job”
Fifty years to go, a manager at the Tuscany Region responsible at the time for territorial health care, will be undermining Careggi from the middle of next week, once the necessary documents have been completed.

07 APR

Change at the top of the Careggi hospital-university company. The president of Tuscany Eugene Giani signed the deed of appointment of Daniela Matarrese as the new general manager. The proposal put forward by the president had already been welcomed on March 24 by the rector of the University of Florence, Alessandra Petrucci, and on April 6 it had received the green light by majority vote from the commission of the regional council in charge.

Matarrese, fifty years to go, manager at the Tuscany Region responsible at the time for territorial health care, will be undermining Careggi from the middle of next week, once the necessary documents have been completed. Specialist in hygiene and preventive medicine, Daniela Matarrese obtained a master’s degree from Sant’Anna in Pisa in management and health care after graduating and specializing in Chieti. In addition to the Region, you have already worked and held positions at the Asl Toscana Centro and the Asl Sud-Est, as well as at Careggi.

“I chose Daniela Matarrese – explains the president Giani – for her in-depth knowledge of the hospital sector and the regional health system and for her strong managerial skills: characteristics that make her the ideal choice, also guaranteeing the development of projects and strategies of the hospital-university companies in the coming months on the triple front of assistance, teaching and research. Best wishes to the new director for a good job”.

07 April 2023
