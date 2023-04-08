Home Sports The Chinese women’s volleyball team returns to the “natal home” for the 49th time to prepare for international competitions_Hangzhou Net
The Chinese women's volleyball team returns to the "natal home" for the 49th time to prepare for international competitions

The Chinese women's volleyball team returns to the "natal home" for the 49th time to prepare for international competitions

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-08 07:37

China News Agency, Zhangzhou, April 7 (Reporter Zhang Jinchuan) A group of 30 Chinese women’s volleyball teams arrived at the Zhangzhou Sports Training Base in Fujian Province on the evening of the 7th to start a 41-day closed training session.

This is the 49th time that the Chinese women’s volleyball team has returned to their “natal home” to prepare for the Women’s Volleyball World League, the Paris Olympic Women’s Volleyball Qualifying Tournament, the Hangzhou Asian Games and many other events.

Zhangzhou is the “natal home” of the Chinese women’s volleyball team and the “cradle” of champions. Cai Bin, the head coach of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, said that Zhangzhou is very enthusiastic and will come to the “natal home” for training every year.

The Zhangzhou Sports Training Base, located in Xiangcheng District, Zhangzhou City, is the first volleyball training base in China and also the first batch of training halls for the Chinese women’s volleyball team since its reorganization in 1976. Every time before the Chinese women’s volleyball team goes to a competition, they almost do the final closed training at this base.

The relevant person in charge of the Zhangzhou Sports Training Base stated that, as the “mother’s home” of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, Zhangzhou will carefully organize logistics support work in all aspects such as food, accommodation, transportation, and training to ensure that the training camp is carried out in a safe and orderly manner.

