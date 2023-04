Civil Protection Weather Alert for April 8, 2023

Even on Saturday 8 April, Easter Eve, the unseasonable cold will hit Italy accompanied by bad weather and temperatures still in some cases below the seasonal averages. The Civil Protection has issued a yellow weather alert for many regions, especially those of Central Italy. It’s aboutperper

Bad weather, yellow weather alert for Saturday 8 April (Easter Eve): the regions at risk! According to what was communicated on the Civil Protection website, the regional sectors affected by the yellow weather alert for Saturday 8 April are as follows:



Ordinary criticality due to thunderstorm risk / yellow alert: Abruzzo: Marsica, Upper Sangro Basin, Aterno Basin Basilicata: Bus-B, Bus-A2, Bus-A1 Campania: Piana Sele and Upper Cilento, Lower Cilento, Tanagro, Tusciano and Upper Sele, Upper Irpinia and Sannio, Sorrento-Amalfi peninsula, Monti di Sarno and Monti Picentini, Upper Volturno and Matese, Piana Campania, Naples, Islands and Vesuvian area Lazio: Aniene, South Coastal Basins, Liri Basin, Middle Tiber Basin, Rieti Apennines, North Coastal Basins, Rome Basins Molise: Frentani – Sannio – Matese, Litoranea, Alto Volturno – Medio Sangro Tuscany: Fiora and Albegna-Costa and Giglio, Ombrone Gr-Medio, Islands, Etruria-South Coast, Etruria-North Coast, Etruria, Fiora and Albegna, Ombrone Gr-Costa Umbria: Chiani – Paglia, Trasimeno – Nestore, Nera – Corno, Chiascio – Topino, Middle Tiber, Upper Tiber.



Ordinary criticality due to hydrogeological risk / yellow alert: Abruzzo: Marsica, Upper Sangro Basin, Aterno Basin Lazio: Aniene, South Coastal Basins, Liri Basin, Middle Tiber Basin, Rieti Apennines, North Coastal Basins, Rome Basins Molise: Frentani – Sannio – Matese, Litoranea, Alto Volturno – Medio Sangro Tuscany: Fiora and Albegna-Costa and Giglio, Ombrone Gr-Medio, Islands, Etruria-South Coast, Etruria-North Coast, Etruria, Fiora and Albegna, Ombrone Gr-Costa Umbria: Chiani – Paglia, Trasimeno – Nestore, Middle Tiber

The weather report for Saturday 8 April 2023Easter Eve will be a day with marked variability and a locally unstable atmosphere. Cloudy practically everywhere, Prevalence of clouds in the rest of the country, except in the North-West regions and Emilia Romagna. Probable rainfall in all central regions and Campania, but extending to Basilicata and Puglia during the day. In the afternoon isolated rains or showers also between Veneto and Friuli. Local afternoon showers in Sardinia. Temperatures mostly on the rise, except for the maximums in the Center. A bit windy in the centre-south.