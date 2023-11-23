Davis Cup, Italy-Holland 2-1. Sinner-Sonego win against Koolhof-Rojer – News

Italy beats the Netherlands 2-1 in the Davis Cup quarter-finals and reaches the semi-finals, where they will face the winner of Serbia-Great Britain. The decisive point in Malaga came from doubles: Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego beat the Dutch Wesley Koolhof and Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4.

In the previous singles, Matteo Arnaldi had been defeated by Botic van de Zandschulp 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, while Sinner had won 7-6, 6-1 over Griekspoor.

“We played an excellent double and I hope we’ll get more satisfaction. It’s not easy for Volandri to make decisions about the lineup but the pairing worked today, we were the right team.” Jannik Sinner said this to Sky Sport after the decisive point scored with Lorenzo Sonego against the Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarter-finals.

“Today there was a lot of pressure, throughout the day. There was a lot of bad luck with Arnaldi, who came within a whisker of winning the first singles – continued the world no. 4 -. I then managed to equalize the score but at the beginning I struggled and I didn’t feel so good on the court. Then the doubles worked, I played with a friend and we always supported each other in difficult moments.”

“We had confidence and it was nice to find ourselves on the pitch – said Sonego – There were really positive feelings. We are a complete group and it’s not easy to leave someone out. Today was truly a team victory, because Arnaldi also deserved to WIN”.

Sinner batted Greek Spoor, Italia-Olanda 1-1



Jannik Sinner scored the equalizer in the Davis Cup quarter-final between Italy and the Netherlands underway in Malaga. The South Tyrolean overcame Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 6-1 to bring the match to 1-1.

At this point the double will be decisive.

Arnaldi beaten, Holland ahead 1-0 over Italy



Uphill start for Italy in the Davis Cup match against the Netherlands. In the first singles of the Finals 8 in Malaga, Matteo Arnaldi was beaten by Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-7 6-3 7-6 in almost three hours of play and the Netherlands are ahead 1-0.

Ora tocca a Jannik Sinner che affronta Tallon Greek Spoor.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

