OpenAi has updated ChatGpt with voice but no, it will not endanger humanity

OpenAI has updated Chat GPT with Voice. It happened yesterday as the five craziest days in OpenAi’s history ended with the expulsion, farewell and return of its founder Sam Altman. Surprisingly he doesn’t speak badly, on the contrary, despite a slightly too American accent he understands our language and even a bit of our country’s culture. To be clear, it’s more fun than Alexa and every voice assistant we know.

How does it work?

In practice you have to press the headphones-shaped icon found at the bottom right of the home screen. Choose which voice you prefer, there are five options, and then act as if it were a vocal. At that point ChatGpt will listen to you and respond to you until you decide. To talk with ChatGpt you don’t necessarily have to have a Plus subscription but all you need is the app that you can find on smartphones with iOS and Android operating systems.

What if this was the beginning of Q-Star?

However, you will not find any trace of the elusive breaking latest news called Q* which, according to an indiscretion from Reuters, could be one of the reasons that pushed the Board of Directors to fire Sam Altman last Friday. breaking latest news stands for Artifical General intelligence and should be an AI not adapted to specific tasks, but rather versatile, ready and adaptive like the human one. Let’s say it is the arrival point of artificial intelligence. Many experts are convinced that it is something that belongs more to science fiction and philosophy than to technology. Either way, several researchers have reportedly written a letter to the board warning of a powerful AI discovery that they say could threaten humanity. Sources the news agency spoke to cited the letter as one factor in a long list of complaints from the board that led to Altman’s firing, including concerns about commercializing advances before understanding the consequences. Reuters was unable to review a copy of the letter. So there is, so to speak, no proven proof, no smoking gun. Either way, some at OpenAI believe that Q* (pronounced Q-Star) could be a breakthrough in the startup’s research. Some believe the voice is a sign of something bigger. It was a crazy five days that OpenAi experienced. Not without consequences. Over all.