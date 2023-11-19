DAY FOR THE ELIMINATION OF VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN: THE INITIATIVES OF S. ANNA AND THE USL COMPANY

Il November 25th if you celebrate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Womenestablished by the United Nations General Assembly.

An anniversary that the Ferrara Healthcare Companies wanted to extend to the entire month of November. In fact, initiatives and information campaigns will be carried out in the area to raise awareness of the active services and to raise awareness among the population on this issue.

ENTERTAINMENT CONFERENCE “WHAT WOMEN DON’T SAY”: Friday 24 November, from 3.30pm to 6.30pm, at the Sala Estense in Ferrara.

The aim of the meeting is to raise awareness among citizens and health workers to know and recognize violence in order to activate the network of services to protect the victims. The event will be divided into three sessions, alternating with musical and artistic contributions.

First session: from the revelation-detection of violence to the accompanying process; second session: judicial activity; third session: the treatment path of the violent man.

During the in-depth afternoon, the topic of violence will be discussed, not only as a public health problem, but also as a violation of human rights. Violence has negative short- and long-term effects on the victim’s physical, mental, sexual and reproductive health. The consequences for women can lead to isolation, inability to work, limited ability to take care of themselves and their children. Children who witness domestic violence may suffer from emotional and behavioral disorders. The effects of gender violence impact the well-being of the entire community.

Together it is possible to combat the phenomenon, everyone needs to do their part.

Scientific and organizational managers: Valeria Baccello, Marilena Bacilieri, Franca Emanuelli, Rosa Maria Gaudio, Rachele Nanni, Maria Gloria Panizza, Cinzia Ravaioli. The meeting is aimed at the population and healthcare professionals and is promoted by the Local Health Authority and the Ferrara University Hospital, with the patronage of the Municipality of Ferrara and with the collaboration of the University Center for Studies on Gender Medicine.

TRAINING CONFERENCE “THE CONTRIBUTION OF THE NURSING PROFESSION TO THE PREVENTION, CONTRAST AND CARE OF WOMEN VICTIMS OF VIOLENCE”: Saturday 25 November, from 8.00 to 13.00, in the Aula Magna of the Cona hospital.

The event – organized by the Order of Nursing Professions of Ferrara (OPI) with the patronage of the Ferrara Healthcare Companies – aims to highlight the role played by nursing professionals in the province of Ferrara and the synergy with the institutions and organizations of reference, in particular with the Women’s Justice Center, to prevent, combat and combat violence against women.

During the conference various topics will be covered: violence against women, analysis of a social problem; the phenomenon of violence against women in the Ferrara area and the role of the Women’s Justice Center and the nursing care and care pathway for the victim of violence.

“WE” PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION: It continues throughout the month of November the exhibition inaugurated in recent days and displayed in the Reception Area (Entrance 1) of the Cona hospital.

It is an exhibition of 11 large format photographs that portray women’s faces marked by pain. At the base are the red shoes, symbol of women victims of violence. The exhibition – created by photographers Federica Veronesi and Stefano Pesaro – is organized in collaboration with the Municipality of Ferrara and FIDAPA – Italian Federation of Women Arts Professions Business.

PSYCHOLOGICAL SUPPORT CONSULTANCY. The activity of the Clinical and Community Psychology Operational Unit of the Local Health Authority of Ferrara continues (directed by Dr Rachele Nanni) with psychological support consultancy for difficulties in adapting to personal and family stressful events with particular attention to violence against the woman. The service is offered all year round. Reservation required on 320.4341852 (Mondays and Thursdays from 1.00pm to 3.00pm) or at the email address [email protected].

The initiative is part of those organized by the ONDA Foundation on the occasion of the third edition of the (H) Open Week which will be held from 22 to 28 November. The objective is to encourage women victims of violence to break the silence and bring them closer to the network of anti-violence services which can offer protected reception paths and continuity of care and support projects, providing concrete tools and addresses to turn to for help. .

All the services offered with information on dates, times and booking methods will be available on the site www.bollinirosa.it. You can select the region and province of interest to view the list of participating hospitals.

