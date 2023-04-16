Day makeup for mature women: do makeup naturally!

There are endless beauty tips that can dramatically improve your looks, and this is especially true for older women. You have the ability to make yourself look as youthful as you want with a few simple remedies. It doesn’t matter how old you are when it comes to beauty. Aging is a normal process associated with a gradual deterioration in bodily functions. It shouldn’t surprise you that as you age your skin starts to show signs of deterioration – crow’s feet, wrinkles, sagging and lackluster skin. That’s why you can apply make-up naturally and look younger – enjoy life with this day make-up for mature women!

Day make-up for mature women – make-up made easy

Is it possible to put on stunning makeup in about ten minutes? Yes, if you follow the steps below.

Proper skin care is the be-all and end-all

Before applying any type of foundation, the skin should be properly moisturized. You can use a roller after massaging the face and eye creams to improve product penetration.

Primer is an important step in a no-fuss, everyday makeup routine

Primers are one of the most important steps in any makeup routine. After you’ve primed your face, you’ll find it much easier to apply foundation and concealer. In addition, particularly large pores become less visible on the skin. A primer reduces the amount of oil that oily skin secretes, allowing makeup to last longer.

Apply foundation

Always make sure that the foundation you choose is suitable for both your skin type and the environmental conditions. This is one of the top makeup tips for older women in their 50s and 60s. It’s not a good idea to use the same foundation on your aging skin as you did ten years ago. Creamy formulas should be avoided unless your skin is particularly dry, which is typically the case during the winter months. During the warmer months of the year, make do with a tinted moisturizer, otherwise your face may become overly oily.

Day makeup for mature women – concealer for the eye area

Apply concealer in a shade one to two shades lighter than your natural skin color to the eye area. This will make your eye area appear brighter. After blending the concealer in with the beauty blender and foundation brush, you should notice an instant brightening effect under your eyes. This is especially true if you have dark circles under your eyes in this area.

Make-up from 50 and 60 – eyeshadow for every day

You don’t need to put much effort to achieve an effortless and natural look. Choose an eye shadow in a neutral color or even a matte finish as these types of makeup look much more flattering on aged skin. On the other hand, glittery eyeshadows draw attention to the wrinkles, so avoid them if you want to achieve a beautiful look. Complete your eye makeup by applying an eye shadow closer to the lash line.

Eyebrow pencil, eyeliner and mascara are must-haves for women in their 50s and 60s

Fill in your eyebrows with a brow pencil. Execute the first strokes very gently so that you can gradually increase the intensity.

The eyeliner should be applied from the inside of the eye outwards until the desired effect is achieved. That is enough for a simple, natural and everyday look. Make sure to apply your mascara as usual, coating both the upper and lower lashes with it.

Natural make-up with blush and setting powder

For applying natural makeup to the cheeks, ladies of a certain age should use blush, which is light and airy. Since your skin is likely to be prone to dryness, you should use a cream rather than a powder. In addition, a special method of application is required, which will draw attention to the eyes and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. When applying the product, it is advisable to use brushes with synthetic bristles, as they are more suitable for cream formulas. Proper blending is important to achieve the desired natural effect.

To achieve the best result, you should polish everything and then fix it with a powder. However, remember that many ladies already have dry skin, and powder can make it even drier than it actually is.

Day makeup for mature women – don’t forget lipstick

Even if you just want some minimalist makeup for older ladies, you can’t do without some sort of lip product. Since your lips have likely thinned over the years, you should use a special plumping technique to give the impression of fullness. First, apply some highlighter to your cupid’s bow. Then, using a natural-colored lip liner, line your lips just beyond the borders of your natural lip line. This not only makes your lips look bigger, but also makes the lipstick last longer.