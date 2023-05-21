Day of the cancer patient: why do we talk about oblivion?

By June, Spain will have a law on theoncological oblivion. This was announced by the head of government. Practically the obligation to declare having had cancer is canceled, when we enter into certain contracts, especially those related to applying for mortgages and insurance. In other European countries it is already a reality. In Belgium, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Portugal there is a law which allows those who have recovered from cancer to exercise this right. A resolution of the European Parliament recommends that all Member States adopt rules on oncological oblivion.

Ooncological bliss: enough of saying that it is an incurable disease

In Italy there is a bipartisan bill, but it has never been scheduled. The Spanish premier explained that it makes no sense to be penalized with more onerous conditions after having suffered from such an important illness.

The new report on the condition of cancer patients

He intervened on the matter Francis DeLorenzo, president of the Italian Federation of Volunteer Associations in Oncology. On the occasion of the World Cancer Day, Favo presented the 15th report on the condition of patients in Italy. For De Lorenzo we must stop calling cancer “incurable”, because it is not true. We know that several cancers, if detected in the early stages, have by now very high survival rateseven by 90 percent.

De Lorenzo’s reasoning continues by stating that since a tumor is cured, a law on the right to be forgotten is also needed in Italy. With the current rules, they are still considered people at risk, so they have significant difficulties, for example in taking out a mortgage.

What is Oncological Forgetfulness?

It is about the right of the patient who has recovered from cancer not to give any more information about the disease he has overcome. At present in Italy it is information that is requested in contracts for a loan or insurance request, but also during a job interview.

What is the situation in Italy?

In the Senate, as we said, there is a parliamentary bill for this right, deposited in the last legislature. It is signed among others by Lorenzo Guerini of the Democratic Party, Maria Elena Boschi for Italia Viva and Cristina Rossello of Forza Italia. The text calls for “the right of people who have been affected by cancer not to suffer discrimination in accessing adoption of minors and banking and insurance services” when ten years have passed without relapses.

