Giuntoli-Juve, next week could be decisive: where are we?

There’s a good chance that what starts tomorrow could be the turning point week for the Juventus director. That, in short, in which Cristiano Giuntoli could get closer to an agreement with Napoli to get out of the existing contract until 2024. Aurelio De Laurentiis at the moment is focused solely and exclusively on the coaching issuewith the growing tensions between him and Luciano Spalletti, the architect on the bench of the Scudetto feat.

Juve-Giuntoli, the situation

As for the tailor who designed the perfect suit for Napoli, Giuntoli, there is obviously time. But Juventus will not be able to wait forever: so far the contacts between the parties have been interlocutors and there was no confrontation capable of unblocking the situation. It is possible that the turning point could arrive shortly or perhaps after the championship is over, but first an agreement must be found: so far De Laurentiis has deflected the problem, despite being well aware of the will of his sporting director to throw himself body and soul into a new adventure. Of course, putting yourself in the shoes of the Napoli president it is not difficult to understand his moves: giving the square the impression of letting a skilful and successful manager leave with a light heart, moreover to his number one rival, is not the best (also considering rumors on Spalletti compared to the black and white environment in the last few hours). Giuntoli, for his part, remains rather serene, as a betrothed: within a career in constant ascent, Juventus is an important stage for the sporting director who started from afar, climbing every step from amateurs to the Scudetto.

Giuntoli and his team

A key step will be to evaluate the work team. Of the intention to carry Pompilius and Stefanelliclose collaborators, we already know, the new rumor (which at the moment is not confirmed) is on the possibility of adding to the team an element of greater Juventus origin such as Claudius Chiellini, Giorgio’s brother and already in the company in the past. Juventus’ plan B remains the same: carry on like this, with other solutions in the background which, right now, have no further developments.