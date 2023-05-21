Home: Evil Awakens, Alyssa Sutherland and the success of the film: “And to think it should have ended up on HBO Max”

Evil Awakens star Alyssa Sutherland has revealed that the film was originally conceived for HBO Max. At the box office, the horror film grossed more than $120 million on a budget of just $15.

The house – The awakening of evil revived the historic saga sflasher horror created in the 80s by Sam Raimi – which helped turn Bruce Campbell into a pop icon. In an era receptive to rebootsremakessequels – and strongly nostalgic – the feature film has conquered the box offices all over the world, grossing over 120 million dollars against a budget of just 15. An extraordinary result, made even more shocking if you think that the horror was initially conceived for the HBO Max streaming platform – as confided by the protagonist, Alyssa Sutherlandduring a recent interview.

The House: Evil Awakens: Alyssa Sutherland comments on the success of the film

In a period of great confusion – due to the merger with Discovery – Warner Bros. had initially “diverted” some products towards the streaming output – the most striking example is The Nun 2, the second chapter of the spin-off saga of the Conjuringverse, which will now be in cinemas from 7 September. Among these projects, it had also converged The house – The awakening of evil, sequelreboot of the 80s saga. To the delight of fans, the film then got a theatrical release, achieving impressive results at the box office. Commenting on what happened was, as mentioned, Alyssa Sutherlandthe undisputed protagonist of the feature film:

It is extraordinary. And even more so when you reflect on that the film was intended for HBO Max. Instead, this path was chosen. I guess then a lot of people have also come back to see it more than once and it’s a really great thing.

Launched by The devil wears Prada – in which he appears in a small role – Alyssa Sutherland she is best known for her participation in the series Vikings. During the interview, the actress then explained the reasons that prompted her to debut in horror cinema:

I’m not a big fan of horror movies. But I really loved that the “monster” was a woman. It’s cruel and psychologically horrific, I haven’t often seen women like these in the cinema, I generally find the characteristics more nuanced. Here, however, it is more direct, violent and psychotic. That’s why I was so excited to participate in the film. My spirit was “Give me all the prosthetic makeup you want. I don’t care. I’ve seen worse!”

Written and directed by Lee Cronin, The house – The awakening of evil boasts the presence, in the production team, of Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell and Robert Tapert. In the cast, in addition to Alyssa Sutherland, we also find Lily Sullivan and the young Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols and Nell Fisher. All that remains is to find out if the saga – which has returned to being a point of reference for the horror genre – will be enriched by new chapters and other stories.