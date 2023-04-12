The future workshop on dementia of the Federal Ministry of Health has been developing projects for three years to improve the living and living environment of dementia patients and their caring relatives. These include, for example, regional dementia networks, which also serve as sources of information, mobile dementia advice or advice and assistance for relatives who care. The Federal Ministry of Health funded the 7 projects with around 3.3 million euros. Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe presented the results of the future workshop on September 21, 2015 together with the project managers and Dr. Eckart von Hirschhausen presented in Berlin.

The event was attended by around 100 participants from politics, research and care, from associations and from municipalities, as well as the project managers of the future workshop on dementia.

The program of the event and further information can be found at www.zukunftswerkstatt-demenz.de/

On Friday, September 25, 2015, the second law to strengthen long-term care will be discussed in the Bundestag in the first reading. It ensures that people with dementia have equal access to the benefits of long-term care insurance and relieves caregiving relatives.