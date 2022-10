Flash consultations, already this morning the oath. Antonio Tajani (Foreign) e Matteo Salvini (Infrastructure) Deputy Prime Minister. Economy goes Giancarlo Giorgetti, the Interior to the prefect Matteo Piantedosi, the Defense a Guido Crosetto. Giorgia Meloni does not yield to Silvio Berlusconi: Carlo Nordio to Justice, Adolfo Urso al Mise. The ministries of the sea, birth rate and food sovereignty have been created. After years of conformism, we return to reality.