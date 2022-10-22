Original title: 25 turnovers + less than 20% three-point shooting, Fogg continued 30 + Liaoning to avoid losing streak

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

On October 22, Beijing time, the CBA League continued its sixth round of competition. The Liaoning team was exhausted. After falling behind in the first half, with Fogg’s efficient score, they reversed and defeated the penultimate Fujian team 81-70. Fogg had 34 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds. Han Dejun, who came back from the line of fire in this game, scored 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Judging from the data, the Liaoning team’s offensive state was very sluggish in this game. The team made 25 turnovers, and only 5 of 27 three-pointers, with a hit rate of less than 20%. Except for the shooter Cong Mingchen, who made 3 of 5 shots, the other players felt cold outside the three-point line.

The Liaoning team has recently missed a number of main players and important rotation players. Zhang Zhenlin and Liu Yanyu are both absent due to injuries. The big foreign aid Morland and the third foreign aid Sampson are still in the United States, and Guo Ailun has been suspended for six games. Many players in the team are also physically tired. For example, Zhao Jiwei, known as a “model worker”, expressed on his personal social media that he was too tired, his fighting spirit was not very strong, and he felt tired of the game.

Playing against the Shanxi team, the Liaoning team played quite chaotically on the offensive end. Only Fogg and Fu Hao were two players with independent offensive ability and relatively stable shooting rates. Fogg was assisted by gods and scored 39 points, but Fogg was sent off at the beginning of overtime, resulting in the team’s lack of main points and failure in the end.

At the beginning of this game, the Liaoning team members were obviously not in high spirits. After experiencing a huge consumption of overtime, they played again in less than 48 hours. They put forward harsh demands on the physical fitness of the old players such as Zhao Jiwei, Cong Mingchen and Li Xiaoxu. test. This is also the last game of the Liaoning team’s 5-game devil schedule in the past 10 days. In the opening 4 minutes, the Liaoning team could not score a point, and the opponent played a 7-0 start. This is unique in the previous matches between Liaoning and Fujian. After that, Fogg came forward and opened the scoring for the Liaoning team. In the first half, Fogg scored 18 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists, which played a leading role as the leading scorer and prevented the Liaoning team from collapsing in the first half. In the last 2 minutes, it was Fergie’s 3+1, which completely killed the game.

Many fans despise Fogg’s ability because of his relatively mediocre speed, explosiveness and three-point shooting, or think that Fogg is just a team-type foreign aid to assist Guo Ailun, but Fogg can often play in the Guangzhou team and the North Control team. Average performance of 30 points. And Fogg’s biggest advantage is that he handles the ball calmly and reasonably, is good at making fouls when breaking through, and is very stable in free throws. Therefore, Fogg attacks with the ball, whether it is attacking by himself or passing to teammates, scoring or making fouls, it will benefit Liaoning a lot.

Han Dejun’s comeback in this game allowed the Liaoning team to avoid an embarrassing losing streak. Especially in the third quarter, Han Dejun scored 8 points in consecutive inside singles, and suddenly found the feeling of being a few years younger. In the case of Fu Hao and Zhao Jiwei’s weak offensive, Han Dejun’s timely outbreak helped the Liaoning team have a stable second scoring point.

The young players of the Liaoning team seem to be numerous and have outstanding characteristics, but after careful analysis, due to the long-term problem of lack of connection in the Liaoning youth training echelon, the Liaoning team’s players under the age of 23 are not the best in the same age group ( Zhang Zhenlin, who has been selected for the national team many times, grew up in American high schools and NCAA).

Wu Changze and Yu Zechen have relatively better abilities. They were selected for the second national team with no competition tasks and focus on the future this summer. But Wu Changze’s ability to combine the ball is not good, and his offense basically only relies on three-pointers and secondary offenses. Yu Zechen’s offensive ability is relatively outstanding. Not only is the three-point shot relatively stable, but he is also more confident in breaking through and dunking. However, because his defensive ability cannot meet the requirements of head coach Yang Ming, he can only play in garbage time.

Zhou Juncheng and the older Yan Shouqi are both typical defensive perimeter players. Many Liaoning fans joked that they felt nervous when they saw Yan Shouqi attacking. Ma Zhuang, Lu Zijie and other players who rarely play this season are not offensive players. It is expected that with the promotion of outstanding young players such as Zhang Chenzhifeng, Li Huyi, and Zhang Junhao to the first team in the next two seasons, the existing marginal players in the Liaoning team will be traded by the team.

