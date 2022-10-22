Home News Collision between truck and car, the car ends up in the ditch: the driver is not serious
Collision between truck and car, the car ends up in the ditch: the driver is not serious

In Vodnjan, along the regional road 464, at the roundabout, there was a collision between a truck and a car. It happened shortly after 11.30pm on Friday 21st October.

Given the important dynamics, the Sores nurses alerted the medical helicopter and immediately sent the crew of an ambulance from San Daniele del Friuli to the site.

For the driver of the car, for whom severe injuries following the impact were feared, minor injuries. The truck driver was unharmed. Firefighters on site. It was not necessary to send the air ambulance.

