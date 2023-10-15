Death of chef Chiarello due to anaphylactic shock, what to do to save those at risk? – breaking latest news

by Health Editorial Staff

Podest, president of the Food Allergy Association: reactions can occur in adults who have never had them before, in Italy 40 fatal cases every year. But there is an effective solution: adrenaline

Michael Chiarello, chef and TV personality known for his Italian-inspired Californian restaurants, died in hospital in Napa (California) from an allergic reaction that caused anaphylactic shock. The episode caused a sensation, not only because of the chef’s notoriety but also because there are still too many deaths caused by this systemic reaction of the entire organism, which can result in cardio-respiratory arrest.

Unpredictable reactions

New allergies can appear in adults who have never had them before. Furthermore, allergic reactions can be unpredictable: a mild reaction in the past can turn into an anaphylactic reaction the next time – explains Marcia Podest, president of theFood Allergy Association —. It is unacceptable that there are still episodes of death, given the availability of an effective and timely solution such as adrenaline. In Italy, around 40 fatal cases occur per year: over half are caused by food allergies, the rest by hymenoptera stings. But the data remains uncertain and underestimated, because failure to recognize or incorrect classification of the anaphylaxis event is frequent. Our association has been mobilizing for some time to stop this phenomenon.

Adrenaline in public places

There is a lifesaver for anaphylactic shock: the timely administration, intramuscularly, of self-injectable adrenaline, a device that is able to deliver a single, pre-measured quantity of adrenaline. To stop these deadly episodes, we could start making adrenaline always available, even in public places such as schools and restaurants – continues Podest -. Furthermore, to allow the citizen to find the auto-injector in the pharmacy closest to home and therefore have it with him at all times, it is essential that the drug is reclassified from band H, for hospital administration, to band A (territorial).

Right to the double auto-injector

As established by international guidelines, severely allergic people, and therefore at high risk of shock, are entitled to the double auto-injector because it is possible that a single dose is not sufficient. In the absence of clinical improvement or if worsening occurs after the initial administration, or the device is not used correctly, further administration of self-injectable adrenaline is necessary – explains the expert -. The prescription of the two auto-injectors was also implemented by the Italian Medicines Agency. However, access to the device is still incomplete and fragmented by Regions and Local Health Authorities.

Differences between the Regions

In fact, the methods for supplying the device change from Region to Region. In some cases from ASL to ASL, as in Campania – underlines Marcia Podest -. Some Regions, such as Lombardy and Sicily, prescribe the double injector, others still do not. In order to remedy these differences, it is necessary for the authorities to ensure territorial uniformity of access to anaphylaxis treatments throughout the national territory: all subjects who are entitled to it must be provided with two adrenaline auto-injectors. Furthermore, as an association, we are working so that the injector is available in restaurants, bars, canteens, hotels, schools and airports. But first of all we need to make adrenaline more accessible, moving it from band H to A.

Information and doctors

Many citizens, despite being allergic, do not always carry auto-injectors with them, risking their lives – concludes Podest -. But it is also necessary to increase the knowledge of all medical and healthcare personnel on the methods of use and the advantages of using self-injectable adrenaline.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

