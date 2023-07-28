Decline in Covid-19 Cases Globally, with Some Regional Exceptions: WHO Survey

Title: Global Covid-19 Cases Decline, but WHO Flags Concerns Over Western Pacific Region

Subtitle: New Survey Highlights Positive Trends Worldwide, But Some Regions Show Alarming Increases

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a notable decline in new cases of Covid-19 across the globe. The latest survey conducted by the WHO revealed that between 26 June and 23 July, there were 868,000 infections and 3,700 deaths, representing an 18% decrease in cases and a 47% decrease in fatalities compared to the previous month.

However, the WHO’s survey also highlighted a worrisome trend in the Western Pacific region, encompassing the Far East and Oceania. In this region, infections have increased by 8%, and deaths have surged by 23%. The report did not provide specific reasons for this spike, but it raises concerns about the effectiveness of containment measures and the potential impact on neighboring regions.

The survey further revealed that over the past month, nearly 70% of global cases were concentrated in South Korea, with 593,000 infections. Brazil followed closely with 49,000 cases, and Australia recorded 36,000 infections. Regarding fatalities, Brazil reported the highest number with 769 deaths, followed by Australia with 623 and Russia with 336. Italy witnessed 13,835 cases and 167 deaths during the same period.

Regarding Covid-19 variants, the survey reaffirmed the dominance of the XBB family. The XBB.1.5 variant, also known as Kraken, experienced a decline, with its prevalence halving from 21.6% in early June to 11.3% in early July. Meanwhile, the XBB.1.16 variant, named Arturo, grew to 24.1% during the same period. Another variant, EG.5, which the WHO started monitoring on July 19, showed significant growth, with approximately 13% of global cases linked to it, doubling in just a month.

The findings of this survey underscore the ongoing importance of monitoring and understanding the impact of different Covid-19 variants. With the increase in infections and deaths in the Western Pacific region, health authorities are urged to strengthen containment measures, while global efforts should focus on vaccine distribution and awareness campaigns.

