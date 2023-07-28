The poetics of inclusion

This Friday, July 28, in the city of Pereira, the activity ‘Poetics of inclusion’ will take place as part of a nationwide celebration where all the museums will participate together in the commemoration of the 200 years of the Museum National and the Night of the Museums.

The Pereira Art Museum and the Lucy Tejada Museum will open the doors to this great night. From 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. this activity will take place at the Art Museum and from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Lucy Tejada Museum where a multisensory activation will be carried out through the senses with sign language interpreter, poets narrating the works and a drawn concert.

The multisensory performance is a unique event for the deaf community, blind people, people with reduced mobility, children and adults, everyone is welcome and admission is free. The museum night celebration is given through the Ministry’s Incentives program .

The closing concert that will take place in the auditorium of the Pereira Art Museum will be interpreted in sign language and at the same time will be drawn by an artist. This is a very special celebration that we all deserve to enjoy because the National Museum is the house of the history of our Colombian homeland.

