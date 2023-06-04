Decorate living room in summer: ideas + living trends 2023

If you want to decorate your living room in summer, there are currently trendy styles that you can use as a guide in 2023. This makes it possible to redesign any living space in a fresh and inviting way, so that you and your guests feel comfortable during the summer time. Browse through some of the most popular design ideas to change the mood of your interior for the new season! Here are some of the most popular 2023 home trends to get inspiration from.

Decorate living room in summer and create the perfect space

Nowadays, comfort is an important aspect of interior design, with more and more people trying to make their living spaces look more alive. This can add a unique and impactful look to any home. In this regard, designers are currently focusing primarily on meaningful colors and patterns, as well as on sustainable and natural materials. From bright yellows and oranges to deep blues and greens, they favor more vibrant hues that add energy and personality to living rooms.

There is also a resurgence of patterned wallpaper, geometric patterns, vintage style decorative elements and abstract designs. This gives walls and floors more depth and structure. You can also integrate such trends into your own home, for example by decorating your living room in summer with colorful home textiles, accent walls and meaningful pieces of furniture. Of course, you can also take the trendy Pantone color of the year, Viva Magenta, into account. Otherwise, you can just look at the examples below for more inspiration.

Invite nature into your own home

Although decorating with indoor plants is nothing new, the trend towards more natural decorative elements will continue in 2023. If you have a bright and open living space, you can bring summer indoors by decorating it with lush vegetation and blooming flowers. From scalloped hemp and monstera to tulips and daffodils, you can decorate any living room this summer by adding a vibrant pop of color. If you want to take it a step further, making living rooms look like a multi-plant jungle is all the rage these days.

However, if you are unable to add indoor plants, you can always opt for realistic looking artificial plants and flowers. Another option is to choose art pieces like murals with floral designs. However, adding real houseplants offers a variety of benefits that go beyond aesthetics as they will never go out of style. To keep up with this everlasting home trend, focus on creating a comfortable seating area with plenty of upholstery and natural accents.

Follow the maximalist trend and decorate living rooms in summer

With large and eye-catching patterns or artistic decoration, you can personalize your interiors and make them look unique in a maximalist style. When it has to be summery, the living trends vary from bright colors and abstract art to sustainable natural materials. Additionally, these can be incorporated into the living room to create a space that feels fresh, stylish and inviting throughout the summer months and beyond. Also don’t forget to add expressive home textiles and adapt them to the season. Of course, you can experiment with this by layering different patterns and textures to mix and match any era and style.

Consider sustainable design with natural materials

The concept of sustainability is another popular trend that will continue to dominate interior design in 2023. Of course, this includes natural materials such as linen, wood and bamboo, because more and more people want to live more environmentally conscious and sustainable. There are already many creative designs and stylish decorations to be found, with upcycling or recycled materials gaining popularity. This allows you to cheaply decorate your living room in summer by recycling and repurposing otherwise unusable items. You can let your creativity run wild or choose ready-made decorations made from sustainable materials.

Set golden or copper accents in the living room

The use of minimalist details such as metal fittings on furniture, table legs, lamps or decorations on shelves in living rooms is also very popular at the moment. In addition, such decorative elements from the 20s can be perfectly combined with vintage furniture or modern furnishings. This allows you to set noble and summery accents in your interior to give it a nostalgic, rustic or luxurious touch. By combining classic and sober decoration with a touch of grandeur, you create a trendy yet timeless atmosphere in the living room.

Choose tiles or bricks and decorate living rooms in summer

You can consider designing accent walls in the living room with light-colored tiles or bricks to add more texture to interiors. These are also among the living trends for 2023, which are becoming increasingly popular. In addition, structured walls act as a neutral background for various pieces of furniture such as sofas or tables and enable creative interior design.

Choose retro-style lighting as a summery decoration

Current trends also include light bodies such as chandeliers or lamps that have a star-like design or oval shapes. Lighting as a decorative element in 2023 is all about being able to decorate a living room in summer in a playful yet elegant, flexible and sophisticated way. This allows your to make a bold statement in the room without much effort and in a stylish way. In addition, there is a growing interest in using already popular design pieces in a modern and sustainable way, thereby making living spaces look more attractive and inviting.