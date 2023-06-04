Saša Popović wanted disqualification in Zvezda Grand | Entertainment

Saša Popović was on the verge of deciding to disqualify the contestant from Zvezda Grand, and the other members of the jury intervened in the discussion.

Source: YouTube/Zvezde Granda

Saša Popović is one competitor in Zvezde Grand pissed off about breaking the rulesso he publicly announced to him that his action for immediate disqualification. It is Darko Gjorgjeski, who is Macedonian, and he sang in Bulgarian.

“What is your nationality?“, he asked him Saša Popović, to which he declared himself Macedonian. “So why are you singing in Bulgarian? This is for disqualification, because you broke the rulePopović said to him, so Dragan Stojković the Bosnian intervened.

Source: YouTube/Zvezde Granda

“It’s a simple matter, if it’s not in the mother tongue, it shouldn’t be! Only the Roma can sing in all languages. You can see through your fingers here, but you didn’t sing this song properly. I support the idea of ​​singing here in all Balkan languages.” , he told the contestant, and Mili said that he supports singing in all Baklan languages ​​in Zvezde Granda.

“Well, we don’t need to discuss more, both candidates are going to the barrage and good luck to you“, concluded the discussion Saša Popović, writes “Grand Online”.

