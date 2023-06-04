Home » Saša Popović wanted disqualification in Zvezda Grand | Entertainment
World

Saša Popović wanted disqualification in Zvezda Grand | Entertainment

by admin
Saša Popović wanted disqualification in Zvezda Grand | Entertainment

Saša Popović was on the verge of deciding to disqualify the contestant from Zvezda Grand, and the other members of the jury intervened in the discussion.

Source: YouTube/Zvezde Granda

Saša Popović is one competitor in Zvezde Grand pissed off about breaking the rulesso he publicly announced to him that his action for immediate disqualification. It is Darko Gjorgjeski, who is Macedonian, and he sang in Bulgarian.

What is your nationality?“, he asked him Saša Popović, to which he declared himself Macedonian. “So why are you singing in Bulgarian? This is for disqualification, because you broke the rulePopović said to him, so Dragan Stojković the Bosnian intervened.

Source: YouTube/Zvezde Granda

“It’s a simple matter, if it’s not in the mother tongue, it shouldn’t be! Only the Roma can sing in all languages. You can see through your fingers here, but you didn’t sing this song properly. I support the idea of ​​singing here in all Balkan languages.” , he told the contestant, and Mili said that he supports singing in all Baklan languages ​​in Zvezde Granda.

Well, we don’t need to discuss more, both candidates are going to the barrage and good luck to you“, concluded the discussion Saša Popović, writes “Grand Online”.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Hip Horns Brass Collective Expand Their Tribute To...

Shake off Xi Jinping? Lu Shaye argues that...

Tiananmen anniversary, arrested in Hong Kong «Mamie Wong»-...

Plants that are poisonous to animals | Magazine

The Tiananmen Square massacre is not being commemorated...

“The revelations of the carabiniere? Pure madness”

‘The Iraqi Christ’ and ‘Allah 99’: a ruthless...

“Kaijin – The Ash Shadow”: two warriors, honor,...

Benzema out of Real Madrid, official! “It will...

Trinidad and Tobago diplomat Francis Elected as President...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy