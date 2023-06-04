EURO | Land and refuel! An adventurous flight across Europe awaits the national team

The June representative term is the least popular. The club season ends for the players at different times, it is not easy to tune the team.

“The term says it all, just the organization of the meeting. The clubs asked us to spare the players. We went out to meet them. We certainly don’t want to underestimate the second match, but play it well, test other players. I believe that we will manage the match that interests us the most out of the two, and then we will prepare for the second one,” says coach Jaroslav Šilhavý.

“The timing is unfortunate, but last year the program was even worse. We played four games in June, it was crazy. We managed it quite well, so I believe that we will manage the main match this year as well,” adds the coach.

Last June in the League of Nations 2.6. Prague Czech Republic – Switzerland 2:1 5.6. Prague CR – Spain 2:2 9.6. Lisbon Portugal – Czech Republic 2:0 12.6. Málaga Spain – Czech Republic 2:0

“The term is unfortunate mainly for the first three league teams. “Sparta, Slavia and Plzeň are waiting for the preliminary rounds, but the negotiations on the part of the Czech clubs were very fair,” praises the national team manager Tomáš Pešír.

On the other hand, footballers are lucky to play in the Faroe Islands in the summer. In the colder periods of the year, the climatic conditions there tend to be difficult.

Antonín Barák is absent from the nomination of the football national team. His behavior in the team was not right!Video : FACR

“It’s probably not even possible to play there in the fall. I was there in March and experienced almost all the seasons… The islands are not very big, it is an expensive country. Even the arrival itself is complicated. Not every plane can land there, we have to fly away with a very light machine, for example. When we then move from Tórshavn to Podgorica, we have to have a stopover in Prague and refuel,” explains Pešir.

The team will meet on Monday 12 June and will prepare at Sparta’s training center in Strahov on the artificial grass on which the match in the Faroe Islands will be played.

“Sparta came to our aid. The artist in Strahov is similar to what awaits us there,” explains the manager.

The handyman will practically use the mandatory stopover during the flight across Europe between matches. On the way from Tórshavn to prepare for Montenegro, six players will leave the team in Prague – three from Slavia, two from Sparta and Coufal from West Ham.