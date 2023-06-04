Home » Deutsche Post share: Still many complaints about Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post share: Still many complaints about Deutsche Post

In May 2023, the Federal Network Agency received around 2,500 critical submissions, as the Bonn authority informed dpa. That was about 400 more than in April and almost twice as many as in May 2022; at that time there had been 1,400.Compared to last autumn, however, the situation has eased somewhat.

