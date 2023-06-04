Home » Trinidad and Tobago diplomat Francis Elected as President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly- Shangbao Indonesia
June 02, 2023

On June 1, at the UN Headquarters in New York, Trinidad and Tobago Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dennis Francis (former) delivered a speech after being elected as the President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

[China News Agency]The United Nations General Assembly elected Trinidad and Tobago diplomat Dennis Francis as the president of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly on June 1.

In his speech after being elected, Francis said that the focus of his work during his tenure will include encouraging and promoting dialogue, strengthening priorities, and promoting the implementation of sustainable development goals. He hopes to foster, with the support of Member States, an atmosphere of reconciliation, cooperation and shared commitment to meet the many challenges facing the United Nations.

In accordance with the principle of fair geographical rotation, the President of the UNGA is elected by the five regions of Asia-Pacific, Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, Western Europe and other countries (including North America) in rotation, and is elected by the General Assembly for a term of one year. Francis will officially take office at the opening of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in September this year, succeeding the chairman of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Kresch.

Francis, 66, has nearly 40 years of professional diplomat experience, and has served as Trinidad and Tobago’s permanent representative to the United Nations since 2021.

