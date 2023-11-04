Gluten-Free Calzones: A Delicious and Economical Recipe

If you’re looking for a delicious, easy-to-make, and economical meal option, gluten-free calzones should be at the top of your list. These calzones are not only tasty but are also suitable for those with gluten intolerance. So, if you have a half-empty pantry and want to whip up a recipe with few ingredients, try making these gluten-free trousers.

Trousers, a well-known preparation in Italy, are loved by people all over the country. While they are more typical of the southern regions, trousers can be found in various parts of Italy. Resembling crescents, these calzones are made with a pizza dough and stuffed with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil.

The cooking method for trousers can vary depending on personal preference and location. Some people prefer to fry them in a pan, while others bake them in the oven. This versatility is one of the reasons why trousers are so popular. You can also experiment with different ingredients to create variations that suit your personal taste.

Now, let’s dive into a recipe for gluten-free calzones that even those with celiac disease can enjoy.

Ingredients:

– 120g lactose-free Greek yogurt

– 95g chickpea flour

– 290g pumpkin

– Salt and black pepper

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, mix together the lactose-free Greek yogurt, chickpea flour, and pumpkin. Add more chickpea flour if needed, and work the mixture to form a dough. Create small balls from the dough.

2. Roll out the balls using a rolling pin, and fill them with pumpkin flavored with salt and black pepper. Close the edges to seal the calzones.

3. Place the calzones on a baking tray lined with baking paper. Brush the surface with extra virgin olive oil.

4. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius and bake the calzones for 20 minutes.

5. Once cooked, your gluten-free calzones are ready to be served.

Pairing with a drink:

Gluten-free calzones are a great alternative for those who cannot enjoy the classic recipe due to ailments like celiac disease. When choosing a drink to accompany this dish, consider options like Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio. These wines complement the ingredients used in the calzones and enhance the overall dining experience.

In conclusion, gluten-free calzones are a delicious, easy-to-make, and economical meal option, suitable for everyone, including those with gluten intolerance. Try out this recipe and enjoy this Italian classic with a gluten-free twist.

Share this: Facebook

X

