My Time at Sandstone: Meet the Key NPC Characters of the Latest Sequel

Game Source Entertainment (GSE) has announced the highly anticipated release of “My Time at Sandstone”, the latest sequel to the popular simulation business role-playing game “My Time at Portia”. Developed by Pathea Games, the game has already achieved global sales of over 3.1 million units.

The new sequel will be available on the Nintendo Switch and PS5 platforms, with the Asian digital version being officially on sale as of today. The physical version will be launched on November 23, allowing players to fully immerse themselves in the vibrant world of Sandstone Town.

“My Time at Sandstone” offers players an engaging and immersive experience with its numerous interactive NPC characters. These characters possess distinctive personalities and captivating personal stories. To give players a taste of what to expect, GSE has unveiled five key NPC characters in a game demo video.

First up is Jadis, the militia leader of Sandstone Town. Known for his unwavering righteousness, Jadis is a strong and energetic figure who is dedicated to patrolling the town and providing assistance to its residents.

Yan, the president of the Shashi Town Chamber of Commerce, is another intriguing character. While his workshop abilities remain shrouded in mystery, he has a unique talent for “talking to people and telling ghosts”, which often lands him in trouble.

Qi Heng, a young and talented researcher from Vega 5, brings his own quirks to the game. With a single-minded focus on research, he may come across as clumsy in everyday life. However, his favorite drink, tea, keeps him fueled during long periods of study.

Next, players will encounter Logan, a notorious bandit in Sandstone Town. Wanted by authorities, Logan follows in the footsteps of his monster hunter father. Despite his inherently bold nature, Logan possesses a unwavering sense of justice and fights for what he believes is right.

Lastly, the Guardian of Justice, Peng Hu, claims to be the protector of Shashi Town. With formidable skills, Peng Hu ensures the safety of the town and eliminates dangerous monsters. However, his flamboyant style and tendency to prioritize his own appearance may not endear him to everyone.

“My Time at Sandstone” promises to deliver an engaging and rich gaming experience with its diverse cast of NPC characters. From the righteous militia leader to the enigmatic president of the Chamber of Commerce, players will have the opportunity to interact and uncover the unique stories behind each character. As the game launches on the Nintendo Switch and PS5 platforms, fans and new players alike can look forward to exploring the captivating world of Sandstone Town and embarking on exciting new adventures.

